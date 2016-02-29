Academy Awards 2016: Reporter's diary

BBC

It took weeks and hundreds of people to build, but the extensive staging for the Oscars is being taken down in swift fashion.

This is all that's left of the vast red carpet that just last night carried the stars to their seats inside the Dolby Theatre to find out if it was going to be their year.

And it certainly was for Leo, Alicia, Brie and Mark, who took home the acting honours.

Cinemas will once again be full of fun movies like Eddie the Eagle and London Has Fallen as the studios roll out the movies they know people want to see, but won't be featuring in next year's awards season.

But let's not look ahead to next year just yet and just enjoy the spectacle that has been this year's Academy Awards.