Eurovision 2018: As it happened

PA

Now that you've seen all the acts and the voting is taking place - but how does it all work, I hear you ask.

Well, let me tell you...

The results are decided by 50% televote and 50% jury voting. This system is meant to limit the impact of countries bloc voting for their neighbours, which is often the source of many a complaint.

Jury vote

The juries are made up of five people in each country. Jury members are made up of music industry professionals and judge the songs based on: vocal capacity of the singer, the performance on-stage, the composition and originality of the song, the overall impression of the act.

They're not allowed to rank their own country's song. The rankings of each of the five juries are averaged to create a top 10. This top 10 is then converted into points from 1-7, 8, 10 and then 12 points for the act the jury liked the most.

Televote

Each member of the public is allowed to vote up to 20 times (use them wisely, huh?)

The results of each televote is verified to ensure a valid vote, the televotes are then added up to create the televoting results in each country. These results are transformed into the points 1-7, 8, 10 and 12 points for the song that the public in each country liked the most.

So, now you know...