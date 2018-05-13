Eurovision 2018: As it happened
- Netta wins the Eurovision Song Contest for Israel with her song Toy
- A man invaded the stage during SuRie's performance and is in police custody
- SuRie declined to sing again, saying she's proud of her performance
- A total of 26 countries are taking part in the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon
By Helen Bushby and Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Thanks and good night!
Well, it's been epic - SuRie showed what a pro she is by staying calm during a stage invasion, while Israel beat hot favourite Cyprus. What a contest.
It's been great having you with us, thanks for all your comments and pictures. See you next year!
SuRie's reaction to stage invasion
Seasoned Eurovision performer SuRie (she'd been to the contest twice before, but as a backing singer and then as a music director) seems to have taken the dramatic stage invasion in her stride.
She's tweeted her reaction - but so far no word on her feelings at coming 24th out of the field of 26.
How the voting unfolded
A whopping 43 countries had juries taking part in the voting. If you missed exactly who voted for what, here's a handy little recap.
What's Netta most looking forward to when she gets back to Israel?
One word - houmous.
We can't blame her, to be honest.
She's just given a lively press conference, seemingly still a bit stunned by her win.
Also, rather sweetly, she explained she was wearing her late granny's ring during her winning performance.
'I feel super-honoured'
Here's Netta's immediate reaction to winning Eurovision 2018.
Victory for the outsider
Lucy Todd
Entertainment reporter in Lisbon
What a finale to an amazing Eurovision this year.
In the weeks leading up to the competition all the buzz was about the Israeli entry, Netta Barzilai. But in the past few days, her star seemed to have waned in favour of Cyprus’ glamourous Eleni Foureira.
Certainly among the press, Netta had been written off – with Cyprus, France, Ireland and Italy thought to be the more credible acts.
By the half way point in the scoring, though, the national juries had confounded this and she was in a strong third position.
And then for the public vote: the 25-year old gained the highest number of points possible from viewers at home.
Perhaps they had seen someone, who was fun and quirky but who carried a meaningful and substantial message of accepting who you are.
Netta seems pretty pleased
Celebrations in the press room for Israel
Congratulations Netta!
Here's Netta with her glass microphone trophy - after a handover from 2017 champion Salvador Sobral, which might have been a touch awkward, seeing as he recently described the song as "horrible".
JK Rowling calls Netta a 'worthy winner'
JK Rowling and Alison Moyet have their say.
'Thank you for choosing different'
Netta cannot stop smiling - she looks absolutely delighted to have won.
She was the early favourite to take home the prize, but was overtaken by Cyprus in recent days.
But Eleni Foureira, with Fuego, had to settle for second place - with the very last result deciding the winner of the glass microphone.
Graham Norton's verdict
"That is a terrific result for Israel. I'm afraid SuRie, for all her braveness and professionalism came 24th.
"She really is a national heroine after tonight - it was extraordinary. I don't know how she coped in those horrible circumstances.
"A lot of people will be watching her performance and cheering her on because she did a teriffic job for the UK, and it's shame that wasn't reflected."
BreakingAnd the winner is - ISRAEL!
Netta wins the Eurovision song contest with Toy after a closely-fought race with Cyprus!
The UK gets 25 points from the public vote
"There's no shame in that," says Graham Norton - saying it means SuRie won't be coming last!
So the UK's total score is 48 - somewhat lower than the 111 that Lucie Jones got last year.
Aah - Eurovision babygrow!
Emma Nelda says: "I made this for three-month-old Arthur - his Mum is the biggest Eurovision fan I know! He only slept through the first half of our annual viewing party tradition..."
Now we just have to wait for the public vote
That's all the juries' results in, finally! All we need now is the public vote, which will be combined with the jury vote.
Austria is currently leading - but all that could change.
We've got eight points!
The highest points so far for SuRie's Storm comes from Israel's jury, who give us (a very much-needed) eight points.
Russia booed as the jury's results are read out
There's been a fair bit of booing in the arena - first of all for Serbia, and then for the Russian spokeswoman as she reads out the scores.
'Waving a flag for a very brave SuRie'
Em and Glen sent us their photo, showing their support for SuRie after the stage invasion.
A Eurovision lookalike
Sorry to tell you though Dawn, but Israel (at the time of writing) isn't currently in the lead! It's right at the top though, battling it out with Austria, Sweden and Germany.
Snacks and comfy seating...
Sue Walton and her family are in very plush surroundings for their Eurovision night. Plenty of snacks too!
Remember, the juries saw a different performance...
But it still doesn't quite explain why we're very firmly in place in the bottom right-hand corner of the leader board!
Norway give their vote with a man in a mask
So most of the countries giving their points have been pretty sensible up until now... but hey, that's Eurovision for you.
Two-horse race at the top of the leader board
But it's not between the countries you'd perhaps expect!
The favourite before the contest started was Cyprus - but it's Israel who are now neck-and-neck with Austria at the top of the leaderboard. They're being handed out 12 points left, right and centre.
Cyprus are just behind them though, in fourth place.
Cesar Sampson says he's hugely surprised to be there, while Netta says she feels "amazing" and thanks everyone for "laughing, dancing and choosing different".
But errr... the UK is still near the bottom of the leaderboard - let's hope that public vote makes a big difference!
Who was on the UK jury?
This year's jury was headed by Carrie Grant. It also featured soprano Laura Wright, music producer Steve Allen, DJ Candice McKenzie and writer/composer Gus Gowland.
Read more here.
The UK jury points are in...!
Douze points to Austria from the UK jury! Lots of British love for Cesar Sampson's song Nobody But You.
The jury gives 10 points to Israel and 8 to Bulgaria.
Mel Giedroyc read out the results - and told SuRie that everyone was very proud of her.
But how did the UK public vote? We'll have to wait a bit longer to find out.
The UK (finally) gets some points
Liels paldies - or thank you very much - to Latvia for getting us off the ground with two points.
Croatia also gives us two points. Every little helps!
How did Graham Norton get to this party?
Well Graham is busy tonight - here he is at Adri Loloci's party - hats and beards ahoy! These party pics just keep on coming...
Cara the dog gets in on the action
Not to be outdone by all you human Eurovision fans, Cara the dog is in her party hat. Woof!
It's a strong Eurovision year
Lucy Todd
Entertainment reporter in Lisbon
Is it me or have there been a large number of really good songs this year?
It's been a long time since the competition has been so wide open - Cyprus are odds on to win, but you can equally imagine Israel, Ireland, Australia, Sweden or a number of others capturing the public imagination and walking away with the coveted glass trophy.
Earlier I spoke to Sweden's Edward af Sillen - who was a director of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016. He also provides commentary for Sweden's national broadcaster - so basically their Graham Norton.
Af Sillen says he tips Cyprus to win, but thinks Ireland could be the dark horse in tonight's race...
What do you think?
Still no points for SuRie
The points are still coming in but not for SuRie - yet. Sweden are currently top of the leader board.
How many people can you fit into one room?
Well this looks like a tight squeeze but David Whitewoods still managed to take a photo of his Eurovision party. Enjoy the rest of the show!
The first scores are in!
The first 12 points of the night goes to France's Mercy by Madame Monsieur - who've changed into red outfits. They look very pleased about it!
Last year's winner
Eurovision's 2017 winner, Salvador Sobral, took to the stage - accompanied by Jullo Resende - to perform new single Mano a Mano.
As commentator Graham Norton pointed out, he looks like a completely different man from this time last year - having had a heart transplant in December.
Salvador also performed the song that won Eurovision for him, this time alongside Brazilian music legend Caetano Veloso.
Stop voting!
Wow that was quick! No more voting, that's it... finito!
How does the voting work?
Lucy Todd
Entertainment reporter in Lisbon
Now that you've seen all the acts and the voting is taking place - but how does it all work, I hear you ask.
Well, let me tell you...
The results are decided by 50% televote and 50% jury voting. This system is meant to limit the impact of countries bloc voting for their neighbours, which is often the source of many a complaint.
Jury vote
The juries are made up of five people in each country. Jury members are made up of music industry professionals and judge the songs based on: vocal capacity of the singer, the performance on-stage, the composition and originality of the song, the overall impression of the act.
They're not allowed to rank their own country's song. The rankings of each of the five juries are averaged to create a top 10. This top 10 is then converted into points from 1-7, 8, 10 and then 12 points for the act the jury liked the most.
Televote
Each member of the public is allowed to vote up to 20 times (use them wisely, huh?)
The results of each televote is verified to ensure a valid vote, the televotes are then added up to create the televoting results in each country. These results are transformed into the points 1-7, 8, 10 and 12 points for the song that the public in each country liked the most.
So, now you know...
Get you - what a Eurovision outfit!
Well what can we say - we LOVE your outfit Abi Shore, thanks for sharing it with us. The theme is Eurovision of the past - very retro!
'Don't hijack someone's moment in the spotlight'
Graham Norton just had some choice words for the person who invaded the stage during SuRie's performance.
Watching back the moments after the invasion, we also noticed that the audience in the arena did a brilliant job of singing the lyrics to Storm while SuRie was briefly without a mic. Great performances all round.
Smile! More of your Eurovision pics
Sandra P and her friends are looking pretty happy tonight!
Throwback time!
Cast your mind back - if you can (and if you were alive!) - to 1997.
It was the year Channel 5 was launched. Scientists announced a sheep called Dolly had been successfully cloned. The Labour party, under Tony Blair, had swept into Downing Street with a landslide victory on 2 May.
And then, the very next day, Katrina and the Waves had a landslide of their own when they won the Eurovision Song Contest, in Dublin, with Love Shine a Light. They're still the last UK act to have won.
Here's Katrina reprising her winning performance on the BBC two years ago.