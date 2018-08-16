Reaction to Aretha Franklin's death
Summary
- Aretha Franklin - known as the "Queen of Soul" - has died in Detroit at the age of 76
- The legendary singer was diagnosed with cancer in 2010
- Franklin had more than 20 US number ones over a career spanning seven decades
- Tributes have been pouring in from the music world and beyond
- Her family called her death "one of the darkest moments of our lives"
Live Reporting
By Kelly-Leigh Cooper
All times stated are UK
John Legend: 'Salute to the Queen'
The Grammy Award-winning artist tweets:
Carole King: 'What a legacy'
Carole King, who wrote Franklin's hit (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, has also taken to Twitter to pay her respects.
Franklin paid tribute to King by performing Natural Woman during a concert honouring the singer-songwriter's legacy three years ago.
It was the same performance which made then-president Barack Obama wipe away a tear.
Annie Lennox: 'Her voice will soar on forever'
Annie Lennox collaborated with Franklin as part of the Eurythmics on the Grammy-nominated 1985 track Sisters are Doin' it for Themselves.
After news of her death broke, Lennox paid tribute to the soul artist on Instagram, describing her as "peerless".
"Everyone who loved her will be saying little prayers of gratitude, respect and appreciation for the musical life force that enriched our lives. Her voice will soar forever," the post ended.
Paul McCartney: 'Take a moment to give thanks'
The Beatles legend tweets:
'One of America's greatest national treasures'
Former US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton paid tribute to Aretha Franklin in a statement.
In it they described her as a friend and "one of America's greatest national treasures".
"She will forever be the Queen of Soul and so much more to all who knew her personally and through her music," they said.
Hillary also payed tribute in a separate tweet.
Tributes pouring in from around the world
Figures from across the globe are paying tribute online to the "queen of soul" Aretha Franklin, who has died at 76 in Detroit.
In a statement, her family called her death "one of the darkest moments of our lives".
Her last performance was in aid of Elton John's Aids Foundation in November. Paying tribute to the singer, he said on Instagram that she fought illness to perform.
"She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time."
He said her loss was a "blow for everyone who loves real music".