Radio 1's Hype Chart

This week's number one on the Hype Chart is a worldwide phenomenon.

Her name is Billie Eilish, and she’s a 16-year-old from LA who was nominated for the BBC's Sound of 2018 and has more Instagram followers than the total combined population of Ireland and Wales (8.3 million to be precise).

I’m not saying that numbers are the metric of success in music: There are plenty of talentless bozos out there with a bajillion followers. But Billie has the perfect match of unique musical vision, faultless vocal ability and an image that is so on-point it hurts - so it’s easy to see why kids around the globe are besotted.

Each release is just a little more proof that she's next in line to the musical throne of world domination. When The Party’s Over is clearly the finest track that our DJs have been playing during the night-time on R1, as she slaloms light and shade vocals over a musical dreamscape.

It’s transcendent pop at it’s most moving.