OK, let's just quickly remind ourselves of which movies are nominated for what, shall we?

Mank leads the way overall with 10 nominations but critics reckon it's unlikely to win the night's top prizes.

Those could go to the likes of Nomadland, Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Here's the line-up for the big one - best picture:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Who is your money on?

