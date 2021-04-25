OK, let's just quickly remind ourselves of which movies are nominated for what, shall we? Mank leads the way overall with 10 nominations but critics reckon it's unlikely to win the night's top prizes. Those could go to the likes of Nomadland,\nMinari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Here's the line-up for the big one - best picture: Who is your money on? Read the nominations in full.
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The nominations in full
Welcome to Hollywood - and elsewhere
Good evening one and all - welcome to our live coverage of this year’s Oscars ceremony.
That’s right – an actual in-person awards ceremony. Remember them?!
Things will be a little different this year due to Covid restrictions but mercifully, the Oscar nominees have been told to try to avoid appearing via virtual platforms such as Zoom.
The event will be split across two Los Angeles venues - the Dolby Theatre and Union Station - with an additional London venue for the Brits and a hub in Paris.
The main show starts at around 01:00 BST but we'll be bringing you plenty of red carpet action before that.
For now though, here's everything you need to know, including precisely how the ceremony is going to work and why the best actress race is so unpredictable this year.