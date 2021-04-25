An image of an Oscar award trophy
Live

Oscars 2021: Live updates as stars gather

preview
217
viewing this page

Catch up on the full list of nominees.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Emma Saunders and Paul Glynn

All times stated are UK

  1. The nominations in full

    Viola Davis
    Copyright: Netflix

    OK, let's just quickly remind ourselves of which movies are nominated for what, shall we?

    Mank leads the way overall with 10 nominations but critics reckon it's unlikely to win the night's top prizes.

    Those could go to the likes of Nomadland, Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

    Here's the line-up for the big one - best picture:

    • The Father
    • Judas and the Black Messiah
    • Mank
    • Minari
    • Nomadland
    • Promising Young Woman
    • Sound of Metal
    • The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Who is your money on?

    Read the nominations in full.

  2. Welcome to Hollywood - and elsewhere

    Oscar trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good evening one and all - welcome to our live coverage of this year’s Oscars ceremony.

    That’s right – an actual in-person awards ceremony. Remember them?!

    Things will be a little different this year due to Covid restrictions but mercifully, the Oscar nominees have been told to try to avoid appearing via virtual platforms such as Zoom.

    The event will be split across two Los Angeles venues - the Dolby Theatre and Union Station - with an additional London venue for the Brits and a hub in Paris.

    The main show starts at around 01:00 BST but we'll be bringing you plenty of red carpet action before that.

    For now though, here's everything you need to know, including precisely how the ceremony is going to work and why the best actress race is so unpredictable this year.

Back to top