We're expecting to hear the verdict of the libel trial in which Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney at midday. After seven days of bruising evidence, the so-called Wagatha Christie trial wrapped up on 19 May. Both parties have had to wait months to hear the outcome of the case, however, the legal costs could be far greater than any damages that might be awarded at the end. The women have paid for and got the full gamut of English justice. Some have put the final costs of the case at up to £4m ($4.8m).
When will we know the verdict of the trial?
What's this all about?
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney rose to tabloid fame as "Wags" - wives and girlfriends of England footballers - but fell out spectacularly when this saga began some three years ago.
Rooney believed someone was leaking information about her to The Sun newspaper and embarked on some online detective work to deduce who she thought was responsible.
Over a series of months, she wrote made-up tales on her Instagram stories, restricted who could read them and waited to see if they would appear in The Sun. And sure enough they did.
Then, in October 2019, Rooney claimed in a tweet: "I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except one account," before delivering the pay-off: "It's………. Rebekah Vardy's account.”
It was that post that gave rise to the name "Wagatha Christie", coined by Twitter user Phoebe Roberts, who was a new mum scrolling on her phone when she saw Rooney's message.
Vardy strenuously denied leaking the stories, calling Rooney to protest her innocence and posting her defence on social media.
When no public apology came from Rooney, Vardy decided to sue her for libel, in June 2020.
