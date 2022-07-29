We're expecting to hear the verdict of the libel trial in which Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney at midday.

After seven days of bruising evidence, the so-called Wagatha Christie trial wrapped up on 19 May.

Both parties have had to wait months to hear the outcome of the case, however, the legal costs could be far greater than any damages that might be awarded at the end.

The women have paid for and got the full gamut of English justice. Some have put the final costs of the case at up to £4m ($4.8m).