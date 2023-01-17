Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The presenters of 'Breakfast Time', August 1983; including Frank Bough, Debbie Rix and Mike Smith Image caption: The presenters of 'Breakfast Time', August 1983; including Frank Bough, Debbie Rix and Mike Smith

"People said television in the morning, that’s disgusting. Some even said it was immoral."

Forty years on, Ron Neil, who was the first editor of Breakfast Time knew there were doubts about this strange new arrival on television.

But everything had changed at the corporation when the news broke that their rival was about to take the early morning plunge.

The BBC, he says, “hummed, it hawed, it hesitated… and then one bright day ITV announced it was going to do breakfast TV and from that day onwards the BBC decided it was going to do breakfast television and it was going to do it first.

"The question was what would be the mood of this new type of programme. Ron and the rest of the team had a vision.

“Everyone thought it should be welcoming, it should be light hearted. It shouldn’t be a boring man behind a desk giving you a lecture. I’m not sure that we said to Frank Bough to wear a jumper.

"I just think Frank decided to put on a jumper. Within a few weeks, ladies up and down the land began to knit jumpers for Frank.”

Also watching on that first day were their slightly disgruntled rivals at ITV - the BBC had sneaked in ahead of them by two weeks. But, the original TV AM formula was rather more formal and serious than the BBC.

It was not what the pundits or the advertisers had been expecting and for TV AM it was to be the beginning of a rather rocky period.

17 January 1983 was just the beginning. Breakfast TV was not just a new arrival in the schedules it was to be for months, front page news.