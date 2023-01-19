Ilze Kitshoff Copyright: Ilze Kitshoff The Woman King stars Viola Davis Image caption: The Woman King stars Viola Davis

Since 2020, Bafta has tried to level the playing field, ensuring its best director longlist, for example, has an even split of men and women. Gender isn't a consideration for voting for the shortlist, and this year, only one female director is nominated in the category of six films.

That's Gina Prince-Blythwood, a very worthy nominee for the spectacular The Woman King. Her magnificent film, unlike some of the other films being feted by Bafta's voters, was also a box office hit.

More than twice the number of male directors were submitted to Bafta for consideration over female ones and despite the even longlist, the 7,500 voters have still opted mainly for male directors. Anna Higgs, chair of Bafta film committee told me "we are levelling the pipeline based on what the industry gives us."

But she points out that 11 women directors are nominated for films across the categories and that "we are seeing a change in terms of the next generation of talent coming through".

It's also worth remembering women have actually won best director for the past two years, Jane Campion in 2022 and Chloe Zhao the year before.

This year, all the nominees in the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer are women, including Charlotte Wells, writer/director on Aftersun which stars Normal People's Paul Mescal.