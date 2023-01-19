Since 2020, Bafta has tried to level the playing field, ensuring its best director longlist, for example, has an even split of men and women. Gender isn't a consideration for voting for the shortlist, and this year, only one female director is nominated in the category of six films.
That's Gina Prince-Blythwood, a very worthy nominee for the spectacular The Woman King. Her magnificent film, unlike some of the other films being feted by Bafta's voters, was also a box office hit.
More than twice the number of male directors were submitted to Bafta for consideration over female ones and despite the even longlist, the 7,500 voters have still opted mainly for male directors.
Anna Higgs, chair of Bafta film committee told me "we are levelling the pipeline based on what the industry gives us."
But she points out that 11 women directors are nominated for films across the categories and that "we are seeing a change in terms of the next generation of talent coming through".
It's also worth remembering women have actually won best director for the past two years, Jane Campion in 2022 and Chloe Zhao the year before.
This year, all the nominees in the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer are women, including Charlotte Wells, writer/director on Aftersun which stars Normal People's Paul Mescal.
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
In the category for Outstanding Debut by a British
Writer, Director or Producer, Bafta’s 2023 shortlisted selection is:
Aftersun (Charlotte Wells, Writer/Director)
Blue Jean (Georgia Oakley, Writer/Director & Hélène
Sifre, Producer)
Electric Malady (Marie
Lidén, Director)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (Katy Brand, Writer)
Rebellion (Maria Kenworthy, Director)
Film Not in the English Language nominees
With all the excitement we left out the shortlisted titles for the category of Film Not in the English Language. They are:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Malte
Grunert)
Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre)
Corsage (Marie Kreutzer)
Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok)
The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí)
First film to score 14 or more nods since The King's Speech
Steven McIntosh
Entertainment Reporter
The 14 nods for All Quiet On The Western Front means it ties with 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon as the foreign-language film with the most nominations in Bafta's history
The critically-acclaimed World War One epic is a new screen adaptation of the the 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque.
Its strong showing makes it the first film to score 14 or more Bafta nods since The King's Speech in 2011.
All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominations
We’ve been watching the nominations live with you this
afternoon. They were presented by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh.
There have been some notable highlights from this year’s
nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front had a whopping 14
nominations across all the different categories.
The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything
Everywhere All At Once collected 10 nominations each.
Elvis was able to collect nine nominations from the academy
critics.
And Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You, Leo
Grande, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale received four
nominations each.
Here are the nominations for the Best Film category
In the Best Film category, the shortlisted motion pictures
for the EE Bafta Film Awards in 2023 are:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Matte Grunert)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Graham
Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh)
Elvis (Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann,
Catherine Martin, Patrick McCornick, Schuyler Weiss)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel
Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang)
Tár (Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra
Milchan)
Leading Actor nominees
For Leading Actor, we have:
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Leading Actress nominations
Bafta’s shortlist for Leading Actress is:
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Supporting Actress nominations
The shortlist for Supporting Actress is:
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda
Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere
All At Once)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Supporting Actor’s shortlist nominations
Supporting Actor’s shortlist is:
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front)
Micheal Ward (Empire of Light)
Next - Director nominations
For Director, the shortlist is:
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan &
Daniel Scheinert
Tár – Todd Field
The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood
Documentary
Bafta’s shortlist in the Documentary category is:
All the Breathes (Shaunak
Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann)
All the Beauty and the
Bloodshed (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons)
Fire of Love (Sara Dosa,
Shane Boris, Ina Fichman)
All Quiet on the Western Front has the most mentions
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
This longlist is, of course, about to be whittled down.
But it's interesting to note that the film with the most mentions is Edward Berger's German World War One drama, All Quiet on the Western Front.
This anti-war film is a haunting tale about a group of young German soldiers, and is also a remake of the 1930 version, which won best film and director at that year's Oscars.
It's based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque.
The Banshees of Inisherin is just behind, along with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, plus Everything Everywhere All At Once.
This surreal, sci-fi film is sees a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who tries to avert disaster by connecting with different versions of herself in parallel universes.
The longlist, which was announced on 6 January, released results for all 24 Bafta categories.
Best film: Who's in the running?
One of the biggest categories is of course Best Film. More than 200 films were submitted for Bafta members to consider - that’s a lot of films to watch! But no doubt after hours of viewing they whittled it down to a longlist of ten movies:
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
During this lunchtime’s announcement - the final five will be announced.
By the way Aftersun, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin and Living are also listed in other categories – Outstanding British Film or Film Not in the English Language – giving them more chances of taking home a prize if they make it through to the nominations stage.
Top Gun and Avatar sequels... how will the blockbusters fare?
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Two sequels - Tom Cruise's action-packed Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water - have both prompted huge numbers of people to head to enjoy them at cinemas, as people immerse themselves in the big-screen experience.
Maverick has grossed $770m (£624m) at the international box office - but it wasn't a match for the second Avatar film, which has made a whopping $1.35bn (£1bn).
Meanwhile The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, made $401.6 m (£325.6m).
But will Baftas voters rate these films as highly as some of the other films being talked about this year, which are not in the same league financially?
Last year's nominations favoured sci-fi epic Dune, followed by Jane Campion's arthouse film The Power of the Dog.
On the night, it was The Power of the Dog that took the main prizes, including best film and best director for Jane Campion.
Not too long to wait to find out who's on the shortlist this year...
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
-
Aftersun (Charlotte Wells, Writer/Director)
-
Blue Jean (Georgia Oakley, Writer/Director & Hélène
Sifre, Producer)
-
Electric Malady (Marie
Lidén, Director)
-
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (Katy Brand, Writer)
-
Rebellion (Maria Kenworthy, Director)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Malte
Grunert)
- Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre)
- Corsage (Marie Kreutzer)
- Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok)
- The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Graham
Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh)
- Elvis (Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann,
Catherine Martin, Patrick McCornick, Schuyler Weiss)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel
Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang)
- Tár (Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra
Milchan)
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Viola Davis (The Woman King)
- Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda
Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere
All At Once)
- Carey Mulligan (She Said)
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
- Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
- Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Micheal Ward (Empire of Light)
-
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger
-
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
-
Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook
-
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan &
Daniel Scheinert
-
Tár – Todd Field
-
The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood
- All the Breathes (Shaunak
Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann)
- All the Beauty and the
Bloodshed (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons)
- Fire of Love (Sara Dosa,
Shane Boris, Ina Fichman)
- Moonage Daydream (Brett
Morgan)
- Navalny (Daniel Roher,
Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward
Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell)
- Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)
- The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad)
- She Said (Rebecca Lenkiewicz)
- The Whale (Samuel D. Hunter)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Daniel Kwan,
Daniel Scheinert)
- The Fablemans (Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg)
- Tár (Todd Field)
- Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)
- Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin
McDonagh, Graham Broadnet, Pete Czernin)
- Brian and Charles (Jim Archer, Rupert
Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward)
- Empire of Light (Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris)
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde,
Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand)
- Living (Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth
Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro)
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Matthew
Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly)
- See How They Run (Tom George, Gina
Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell)
- The Swimmers (Sally El Hosaini, Jack
Thorne)
- The Wonder (Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney,
Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Aftersun
-
All Quiet on the Western Front
-
The Banshees of Inisherin
-
Elvis
-
Everything Everywhere All At Once
-
The Fabelmans
-
Living
-
Tár
-
Top Gun: Maverick
-
Triangle of Sadness
One woman nominated in Director category
Katie Razzall
Culture editor
Since 2020, Bafta has tried to level the playing field, ensuring its best director longlist, for example, has an even split of men and women. Gender isn't a consideration for voting for the shortlist, and this year, only one female director is nominated in the category of six films.
That's Gina Prince-Blythwood, a very worthy nominee for the spectacular The Woman King. Her magnificent film, unlike some of the other films being feted by Bafta's voters, was also a box office hit.
More than twice the number of male directors were submitted to Bafta for consideration over female ones and despite the even longlist, the 7,500 voters have still opted mainly for male directors. Anna Higgs, chair of Bafta film committee told me "we are levelling the pipeline based on what the industry gives us."
But she points out that 11 women directors are nominated for films across the categories and that "we are seeing a change in terms of the next generation of talent coming through".
It's also worth remembering women have actually won best director for the past two years, Jane Campion in 2022 and Chloe Zhao the year before.
This year, all the nominees in the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer are women, including Charlotte Wells, writer/director on Aftersun which stars Normal People's Paul Mescal.
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
In the category for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, Bafta’s 2023 shortlisted selection is:
Film Not in the English Language nominees
With all the excitement we left out the shortlisted titles for the category of Film Not in the English Language. They are:
First film to score 14 or more nods since The King's Speech
Steven McIntosh
Entertainment Reporter
The 14 nods for All Quiet On The Western Front means it ties with 2001's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon as the foreign-language film with the most nominations in Bafta's history
The critically-acclaimed World War One epic is a new screen adaptation of the the 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque.
Its strong showing makes it the first film to score 14 or more Bafta nods since The King's Speech in 2011.
All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominations
We’ve been watching the nominations live with you this afternoon. They were presented by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh.
There have been some notable highlights from this year’s nominations.
All Quiet on the Western Front had a whopping 14 nominations across all the different categories.
The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once collected 10 nominations each.
Elvis was able to collect nine nominations from the academy critics.
And Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale received four nominations each.
Here are the nominations for the Best Film category
In the Best Film category, the shortlisted motion pictures for the EE Bafta Film Awards in 2023 are:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Matte Grunert)
Leading Actor nominees
For Leading Actor, we have:
Leading Actress nominations
Bafta’s shortlist for Leading Actress is:
Supporting Actress nominations
The shortlist for Supporting Actress is:
Supporting Actor’s shortlist nominations
Supporting Actor’s shortlist is:
Next - Director nominations
For Director, the shortlist is:
Documentary
Bafta’s shortlist in the Documentary category is:
Adapted Screenplay
For the Adapted Screenplay category, we have:
Original Screenplay nominees
On the Original Screenplay category, Bafta’s shortlist for 2023 is:
Outstanding British Film nominations are in
The nominees for this year's Outstanding British Film are:
And the nomination goes to....
We're hearing the full list now - it's streaming at the top of this page. Stick with us as we break this down for you so it's easy to get a handle on.
Golden Globes could give indication of future Bafta winners
Last week, the winners of the Golden Globe Awards were announced in Los Angeles and maybe that’ll give a steer as to who will do well at this year’s Baftas.
The Banshees of Inisherin took three major prizes for best comedy or musical film, best screenplay, as well as best comedy actor for its star, Irish actor Colin Farrell.
Steven Spielberg's autobiographical The Fabelmans was also one of the big winners, scooping best drama film.
Austin Butler held off stiff competition to be named best film drama actor, for his portrayal of singer Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic.
Cate Blanchett was named best drama actress for her performance in Tár.
Other big film triumphs included Everything Everywhere All at Once, which saw acting prizes for two of its stars, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.
See the full list of Golden Globe winners here.
All Quiet on the Western Front has the most mentions
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
This longlist is, of course, about to be whittled down.
But it's interesting to note that the film with the most mentions is Edward Berger's German World War One drama, All Quiet on the Western Front.
This anti-war film is a haunting tale about a group of young German soldiers, and is also a remake of the 1930 version, which won best film and director at that year's Oscars.
It's based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque.
The Banshees of Inisherin is just behind, along with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, plus Everything Everywhere All At Once.
This surreal, sci-fi film is sees a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who tries to avert disaster by connecting with different versions of herself in parallel universes.
The longlist, which was announced on 6 January, released results for all 24 Bafta categories.
Best film: Who's in the running?
One of the biggest categories is of course Best Film. More than 200 films were submitted for Bafta members to consider - that’s a lot of films to watch! But no doubt after hours of viewing they whittled it down to a longlist of ten movies:
During this lunchtime’s announcement - the final five will be announced.
By the way Aftersun, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin and Living are also listed in other categories – Outstanding British Film or Film Not in the English Language – giving them more chances of taking home a prize if they make it through to the nominations stage.
Top Gun and Avatar sequels... how will the blockbusters fare?
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Two sequels - Tom Cruise's action-packed Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water - have both prompted huge numbers of people to head to enjoy them at cinemas, as people immerse themselves in the big-screen experience.
Maverick has grossed $770m (£624m) at the international box office - but it wasn't a match for the second Avatar film, which has made a whopping $1.35bn (£1bn).
Meanwhile The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, made $401.6 m (£325.6m).
But will Baftas voters rate these films as highly as some of the other films being talked about this year, which are not in the same league financially?
Last year's nominations favoured sci-fi epic Dune, followed by Jane Campion's arthouse film The Power of the Dog.
On the night, it was The Power of the Dog that took the main prizes, including best film and best director for Jane Campion.
Not too long to wait to find out who's on the shortlist this year...