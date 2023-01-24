Avatar 20th Century Studios Copyright: Avatar 20th Century Studios

Some top predictions for best picture this year are Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best actor predictions include Austin Butler for starring in Elvis, Tom Cruise rebooting Top Gun and Brendan Fraser for his lead in The Whale.

Some are also predicting that performances by actresses like Cate Blanchett in Tar, Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Viola Davis in The Woman King may clinch the spot for best actress.