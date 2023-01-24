Live
Take your seats - it's time for the 2023 Oscar nominations
More sequels than ever before could be nominated for this year's best picture - read more here.
Avatar 20th Century StudiosCopyright: Avatar 20th Century Studios
Best picture, best actor and best actress - some predictions
Some top predictions for best picture this year are Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin.
Best actor predictions include Austin Butler for starring in Elvis, Tom Cruise rebooting Top Gun and Brendan Fraser for his lead in The Whale.
Some are also predicting that performances by actresses like Cate Blanchett in Tar, Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Viola Davis in The Woman King may clinch the spot for best actress.
When will the nominations be revealed?
Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 13:30 GMT (05:30 am PST).
Nominees in all 23 categories will be announced - the first round will name those up for things like best supporting actor and actress as well as the screenplay categories.
Following a 10 minute break and the second round will include top categories including best actor, actress, director and best picture.
The BBC’s Jane Hill will present live coverage of the 2023 Oscar nominations which you can watch from 13:15 GMT on BBC iPlayer or by clicking the play button at the top of this page.
This year's hosts: Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams
As we’ve said Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed, and star of hit film "M3gan" Allison Williams will announce the Oscar nominees later (13:30 GMT/05:30 PST).
Ahmed won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film as the co-writer, producer, and star of The Long Goodbye last year. He also received an Oscar nomination in 2021 for Best Actor for his performance in Sound of Metal.
He’s set to star opposite Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley in the sci-fi drama Fingernails and will take to the screen for a modern feature adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet.
Williams starred in six seasons of the Emmy-winning series Girls as well as the Oscar-winning horror film Get Out.
Hello film fans!
Welcome to our live coverage of the nominations for this year’s Oscars.
Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are due to make the all important announcements from 13.30 GMT (05:30 PST).
The Oscars are of course regarded by many people as the most prestigious awards in the US entertainment industry.
So who’s in with a chance of picking up one of those coveted golden statues when the awards are handed out on 12 March?
Stick with us as we bring you full coverage of this year’s proceedings.