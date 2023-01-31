It does what it says on the tin, it’s an international song contest with some absolute bangers.

The Eurovision Song Contest has been on every year since 1956 (we don’t talk about 2020 when it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic).

It’s the world’s most-watched entertainment show, with 160 million viewers and one of the most complicated programmes to make in the world, with weeks and weeks of rehearsals.

This year, 37 countries will send a representative to Liverpool.

It’s actually broadcasters who are part of the European Broadcasting Union (a group of public service broadcasters who share content) that enter the contest. So for the UK, it’s the BBC and for Ireland it’s RTÉ, etc.