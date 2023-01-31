It does what it says on the tin, it’s an international song contest with some absolute bangers.
The Eurovision Song Contest has been on every year since 1956 (we don’t talk about 2020 when it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic).
It’s the world’s most-watched entertainment show, with 160 million viewers and one of the most complicated programmes to make in the world, with weeks and weeks of rehearsals.
This year, 37 countries will send a representative to Liverpool.
It’s actually broadcasters who are part of the European Broadcasting Union (a group of public service broadcasters who share content) that enter the contest. So for the UK, it’s the BBC and for Ireland it’s RTÉ, etc.
What to expect from tonight's show
The main event this evening will decide which countries will compete in the two semi-final events.
AJ Odudu and Rylan will conduct the live draw assisted by young people from a local school and Ukrainians who have settled in the city since the outbreak of the conflict.
The programme will also see the Mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, hand over the official keys of the Eurovision Song Contest, known as the Insignia, to the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson.
You can watch the show at the top of this page at 19:00, or on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Welcome, bonjour, pryvit!
BBC
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the draw for the semi-finals, and official handover of the Eurovision competition to Liverpool.
Tonight kicks off the journey for the acts to the Grand Final on 13 May.
Thirty-one countries will find out which semi-final they will compete in to join the ‘big five’ (Spain, the UK, France, Germany and Italy) and Ukraine, who would have been this year’s hosts but for the war, in the final.
Stay with us as we build up to the draw and Eurovision in the UK kicks off.
