Ken Bruce bows out from Radio 2 after 30 years

Gareth from Swansea messages Bruce's show after hearing him on on a different BBC radio network - Radio 4's Today programme.
He says he was driving done the M4 in his gas tanker this morning when he "heard a familiar voice on Radio 4."
He jokes that he thought Bruce had gone into politics.
No secret messages in last show songs - Bruce
Ken Bruce began his show by warning listeners not to attach too much
meaning to the songs he will play on his final show.
“The music today is just good stuff,” he says.
“Don’t listen expecting hidden agendas or secret messages – we just want
to play music on a normal programme. Very, very normal.”
He has read out a message from Tim, one of the listeners that has been
sending in five words to Bruce to bid him farewell.
“My five words are 'can I have your chair?' – because the wheel has just broken
off mine at work.”
“If I can get it out of the door, it’s yours,” responds Bruce.
Bruce's Radio 4 appearance confuses listener
Tributes pour in as Bruce hosts last Radio 2 show
As you might expect for someone who's been on the nation's most-popular radio station for three decades, he's built a loyal fan-base - and you've been sending us your thoughts on Bruce's departure.
You have been the person to make me laugh, smile and be competitive at PopMaster as long as I can remember. You’ll be so missed in my mornings. Good luck for the future.
Ken will be missed by millions. l don’t think Radio 2 will be the same they got shot of Steve Wright in the afternoon show, now Bruce is going. l think a lot of listeners will go to other stations.
Bruce - you are an inspiration to millions. Radio 2 will not be the same.
Where is Ken Bruce going and who's replacing him?
A lot of you have been Googling to work out where Ken Bruce is off to, why he's leaving Radio 2 and who has the daunting task of taking over from the broadcasting legend in the studio hotseat?
To answer the first question, he'll be joining commercial station Greatest Hits Radio in a few weeks to host a new show.
In terms of why he's leaving, Bruce said it was "time for a change" when he announced his departure from Radio 2 in January. The BBC asked Bruce to depart a few weeks before his contract ends, which he said was a "shame" earlier today.
The BBC says "returning to Wogan House [the station's headquarters] for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break" for Bruce's departure.
He'll be replaced by 48-year-old Vernon Kay, the former presenter of Channel 4's youth strand T4 and ITV's All Star Family Fortunes, who will take over the helm of Radio 2's mid-morning slot in May.
Fans compose tribute to Bruce for his last day
Before Zoe Ball handed over to Ken Bruce for his last Radio 2 show she played a song composed by fans celebrating his time at the BBC and his PopMaster quiz.
She also played a compilation of tributes that fans have left on voicemail.
Bruce begins last show surrounded by thank you cards
Thank you cards have been given pride of place in the studio for Ken Bruce's last show, which fellow DJ Zoe Ball has just warned her soon-to-be former colleague could get emotional.
Imagine that's the case for the veteran presenter as well as many of you listening along!
We're off
Zoe Ball hands over from the Breakfast Show to Ken Bruce - and he's on the air.
You can listen along to the show with us by clicking on the play button in the picture at the top of this page.
We want to hear from Bruce superfans
Fans are gearing up for Ken Bruce's last show on Radio 2.
We'll be bringing you their reaction throughout the course of his show.
And we want to hear from you, so get in touch in the following ways:
Bruce joined the BBC in 1977 when he was in his 30s as an announcer for Radio 4 Scotland and was one of the first presenters on the replacement BBC Radio Scotland.
He began his first regular BBC Radio 2 slot in 1984, taking over the Saturday late night show.
Bruce then moved to mid-mornings in 1986, before other periods on late nights and early mornings.
He landed what would become his permanent weekday mid-morning slot in 1992.
WATCH: Seems a shame to be leaving early - Ken Bruce
DJ Ken Bruce says it "seems a shame" to be leaving his Radio 2 show earlier than anticipated, after the BBC asked him not to complete his contract.
He tells Garry Richardson on Radio 4's Today programme: "It's entirely within the BBC's right to ask me to step away a little early.
"But for the sake of 17 days, which was all that was remaining [on my contract], it seems a shame."
A radio legend bows out from the BBC
Rob Corp
Live reporter
He’s the man with the most-listened to radio show in the UK and has been a stalwart of the Radio 2 schedule for more than 30 years, but today Ken Bruce bows out from mid-mornings on the network.
We’ll bring you the best bits, the listeners’ comments, the corny jokes, and of course the famous PopMaster quiz here on this page throughout the morning as we see what kind of a send-off Bruce gets.
He’s leaving the BBC to host a show in the same time slot on Radio 2’s up-coming commercial rival Greatest Hits Radio - joining former station-mate Simon Mayo - and is taking PopMaster with him (he owns the rights).
You can also let us know your views - and your PopMaster score - we’ll post a link shortly to send us your comments.
