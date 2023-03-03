Ken Bruce bows out from Radio 2 after 30 years

Ken Bruce began his show by warning listeners not to attach too much meaning to the songs he will play on his final show.

“The music today is just good stuff,” he says.

“Don’t listen expecting hidden agendas or secret messages – we just want to play music on a normal programme. Very, very normal.”

He has read out a message from Tim, one of the listeners that has been sending in five words to Bruce to bid him farewell.

“My five words are 'can I have your chair?' – because the wheel has just broken off mine at work.”

“If I can get it out of the door, it’s yours,” responds Bruce.