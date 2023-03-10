Conservative campaigner and local chairman of the Tory Hornsey and Wood Green Conservatives, Ben Obese-Jecty, writes: "Nobody watches MOTD because Gary Lineker presents it.
"The BBC has a plethora of presenters more than capable of doing the job for a fraction of his exorbitant salary and without the accompanying social media baggage."
On the other side of the spectrum, Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron says he won't be watching Match of the Day until the BBC "grows a backbone".
Green MP Caroline Lucas has also decried the announcement.
"*Please* BBC, stop capitulating to this cynical, divisive, populist Tory Government - stop letting yourselves be used to stoke these culture wars".
BreakingWright to stay off air in 'solidarity' with Lineker
Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright has said in the last few minutes he won't be appearing on the show tomorrow night.
"Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity," he tweeted.
BBC decision 'pathetic' - Richard Osman
Gary Lineker's name has been trending high on Twitter over the last few days, and that doesn't appear to be changing with the news that he will not be presenting Match of the Day on Saturday, according to a statement released by the BBC.
Comedian, BBC television presenter and writer Richard Osman says of the decision: "This is pathetic for so many reasons."
We'll bring you more reaction as it comes.
How did we get here?
This impartiality row has been going on for a few days - here's how we got here:
He went on to compare the language the government used to
set out asylum plans to "that used by Germany in the 30s".
Wednesday The BBC said it had impartiality
guidelines and was having a "frank conversation" with Lineker.
Thursday Lineker tweeted he
was very much looking forward to presenting Match of the Day on Saturday.
Today The BBC said it considered Lineker's recent tweets
to be a "breach of our guidelines" and announced that Lineker would be stepping back from presenting Match of the Day until they can agree on his use of social media.
Responding to the video, Lineker wrote: "Good heavens, this is beyond awful."
Told by another user - in a tweet that has since been deleted - that he was "out of order" for expressing his view, he added: "We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.
"This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I'm out of order?"
Following the comments, Braverman told the BBC the following day: "I'm disappointed, obviously. I think it's unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate and - indeed - compassionate, to 1930s Germany. I also think that we are on the side of the British people here."
Lineker quiet earlier today about presenting duties
Gary Lineker was approached by reporters near his home earlier, where he was asked how he was feeling and if he would be presenting Match of the Day on Saturday.
He didn't reply to any questions, and instead replied "I've got a train to catch" as he jogged away from the media pack.
Lineker indicated he'd be presenting MOTD just yesterday
It would appear that just yesterday Gary Lineker was under the impression that he would be presenting the BBC’s Match of the Day programme this Saturday evening.
Writing in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Lineker said: “It’s been an interesting couple of days.
“Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday.”
A few minutes ago, the BBC released a statement saying that Lineker would be stepping back from presenting the show until an “agreed and clear position on his use of social media” is reached with the BBC.
The BBC statement in full
The BBC announced this afternoon that Gary Lineker will "step back" from presenting duties on Match of the Day.
Here's that statement in full:
Quote Message: The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.
The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.
Quote Message: The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.
The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.
Quote Message: When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”
When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”
Gary Lineker to 'step back' from Match of the Day
Gary Lineker will "step back" from presenting Match of the Day, the BBC has announced, following days of debate over his comments on social media.
The organisation says the former England footballer will be off air until it gets "an agreed and clear position on his use of social media".
It comes after Lineker tweeted about the government's new Illegal Migration Bill on Monday, comparing the language used to launch the policy with "that used by Germany in the 30s".
Announcement divides Twitter
Not everyone is against the BBC's decision.
