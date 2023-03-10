Not everyone is against the BBC's decision.

Conservative campaigner and local chairman of the Tory Hornsey and Wood Green Conservatives, Ben Obese-Jecty, writes: "Nobody watches MOTD because Gary Lineker presents it.

"The BBC has a plethora of presenters more than capable of doing the job for a fraction of his exorbitant salary and without the accompanying social media baggage."

On the other side of the spectrum, Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron says he won't be watching Match of the Day until the BBC "grows a backbone".

Green MP Caroline Lucas has also decried the announcement.

"*Please* BBC, stop capitulating to this cynical, divisive, populist Tory Government - stop letting yourselves be used to stoke these culture wars".