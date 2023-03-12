Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Kaala Bhairava (R) and Indian singer-songwriter, composer Rahul Sipligunj (C) Image caption: Kaala Bhairava (R) and Indian singer-songwriter, composer Rahul Sipligunj (C)

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have just arrived on the carpet. Their lively number from the film RRR won best original song at the Golden Globes, where it beat heavyweights like Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

It's the first Indian feature film to be nominated for anything other than best international film at the Academy Awards.

Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt – it missed out on any film nominations, but is a historical fantasy that tells the story of two revolutionaries who fight against British rule in India.

Unusual fact for you: the video for the hit song was filmed in front of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's official residence in 2021.