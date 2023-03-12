Stars hit the 'champagne' carpet in build up to Oscars 2023
With reporting from Chelsea Bailey in the Oscars winner's room, Colin Paterson and Ben Derico at the Vanity Fair watch party, Peter Bowes and Tom Brook at the Roosevelt Hotel. Analysis from Helen Bushby, Emma Saunders and Sophie Long.
Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt – it missed out on any film nominations, but is a historical fantasy that tells the story of two revolutionaries who fight against British rule in India.
Unusual fact for you: the video for the hit song was filmed in front of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's official residence in 2021.
Six things you didn’t know about the Oscar statue
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Test your pub quiz knowledge on those golden statuettes:
No-one knows how the awards got their name. Officially they’re called the Academy Award of Merit, but rumour has it that when the Academy’s librarian, Margaret Herrick, first saw the statuette, she said it looked like her Uncle Oscar - the name stuck and the Academy adopted it in 1939
The statuettes aren’t actually solid gold. They’re really made out of bronze and then plated in 24-carat gold instead and it takes three months just to make 50 of them
An Oscar is technically only worth $10 (£8.40). In 2015, the Academy tried to prevent the sale of an Oscar statuette that changed hands for $79,200, claiming it had breached a rule - instituted in 1951 - that Oscar winners and their heirs could not sell statuettes without first offering it to the organisation for $10. A Los Angeles judge upheld the ruling
During World War Two, there was a metal shortage, so the statuettes were made of painted plaster for three years
Before the Academy Awards in 2000, 55 statues were stolen on their way to the ceremony; 52 were recovered nine days later, but winners were unaffected as a new batch was rushed out
Each Oscar statuette is just under 35cm (14in) tall and weighs almost 4kg (9lb) and is designed in the guise of a knight standing on a film reel with five spokes that represent the original five branches of the Academy which gives out the awards – actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers
Glenn Close tests positive for Covid-19
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Actress Glenn Close will not be attending the Oscars after she tested positive for Covid-19.
The 75-year-old actress was among more than 40 other Hollywood stars who were due to present an award this evening.
A representative for the actress told the Associated Press that she is currently isolating and resting.
All of the attendees for tonight’s Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre are required to test for Covid-19.
Who is up for tonight’s big prizes?
Here are the films with the most Oscar nominations:
The carpet is the biggest news of the night, so far
Chelsea Bailey
Reporting from Los Angeles
To Colin's point - the decision to go from red to champagne coloured has been met with mixed reviews.
In a thinly veiled reference to the Will Smith slap heard around the world last year, the host of this year's show, Jimmy Kimmel, joked: “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed."
I'll be bringing you updates from the Oscars winner's room tonight in the Dolby theatre here in Hollywood.
Red card to the red carpet
Colin Paterson
Entertainment correspondent, Los Angeles
For the first time in
history, the red carpet is not red.
Officially it is champagne.
When I was down there last night the word beige was being bandied about a lot.
As were comparisons with your grandma's front hall.
The Oscars first introduced a red carpet for the 33rd Awards in 1961.
The decision to change the red carpet this year was made by a red carpet creative consultant. Lisa
Love explained that a “champagne” coloured carpet would help with “the change from
daytime arrivals to an elegant evening setting”.
News presenters are simply never going to say: “Let’s cross live
to the champagne carpet.”
I would like to predict here and now, that the red carpet will
be back next year. In fact, Will Smith has more chance of returning to the
Oscars than this carpet, which simply
puts the “no” into Champagne Supernova.
Welcome to the Oscars!
A warm welcome to our live coverage of the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles - Hollywood’s biggest night - coming again this year from the Dolby Theatre.
We’re wearing our sequins, our snacks are lined up and we’re primed and ready to go!
We have BBC reporters across Los Angeles covering the night - we'll be introducing them shortly.
Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the red carpet where stars are beginning to arrive.
A full list of the nominations can be found here.
