Difficult few days 'don't compare to fleeing war' - Lineker
Quote Message: A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you." from Gary Lineker
A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you."
BreakingLineker will abide by social media guidance while review takes place - BBC chief
Our Media Correspondent David
Sillito has been speaking to BBC Director General Tim Davie. We'll have more from that interview in a moment but here's a breaking line.
Davie says: “Gary has agreed to abide by the guidance whilst the independent review takes
place."
We're yet to have Lineker himself confirm this but he's tweeting a thread out right now.
BreakingLineker 'immeasurably' proud to work for BBC
Quote Message: I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday." from Gary Lineker
I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday."
BreakingLineker delighted, thanks colleagues for support
Gary Lineker has put his response to the news of a deal, appropriately, on his Twitter account.
The first of four posts says:
Quote Message: After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming." from Gary Lineker
After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming."
BreakingBBC launches review into social media guidance
The BBC Director General Tim Davie has announced there will be review, led by an independent expert reporting to the BBC, on its existing social media guidance, with a particular
focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs.
The director general says the BBC and Gary are "in favour of such a review."
The BBC’s current
social media guidance will remain in place while the work is completed and who will carry the review out will be announced "shortly", Davie adds.
BreakingDavie apologises and recognises 'grey areas' in social media guidance
In his statement, BBC Director General Tim Davie apologises again for loss of BBC Sport programming over the weekend.
He says: "Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff,
contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for
this."
Davie also recognises the "potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social
media guidance" that was introduced in 2020, adding he wants to "get matters
resolved and our sport content back on air".
He goes on to emphasise how impartiality is "important to the
BBC and the public as a whole, noting the corporation has a "commitment to
impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression".
BreakingLineker to return to air this weekend after BBC deal reached
Gary Lineker and BBC management have reached a deal to get the
presenter back on air, after the weekend's disruption to BBC Sport schedules.
Director General Tim Davie says: “Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to
Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”
In a statement, Davie also announces the BBC will launch an independent review into its social media guidelines, with a particular focus on freelancers outside news and current affairs like Lineker.
Gary Lineker says in the statement: "I am glad that we have found a way
forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air."
BBC cannot police views of all contributors - former BBC news director
One of the main themes of this internal row, is former BBC News employees weighing in to offer their thoughts on how the BBC handles impartiality.
James Harding, co-founder of Tortoise Media and former director of news at the BBC, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the corporation has got into a "muddle" over impartiality.
He also cautions that the broadcaster cannot strictly control the views of every contributor.
Harding says this is not even possible and adds - even if it was - the "principle is wrong", given people's right to freedom of speech if they don't work in news and could "diminish the BBC" as it would "deter people from joining" the corporation.
Quote Message: Why do we care about impartiality? We care about making sure that a publicly funded broadcaster that delivers news and information that informs the country is impartial, but people can make up their own minds on political issues."
Why do we care about impartiality? We care about making sure that a publicly funded broadcaster that delivers news and information that informs the country is impartial, but people can make up their own minds on political issues."
Quote Message: But you can't get to a world in which the BBC is policing the opinions of every writer, director, musician, sports personality, scientist, business entrepreneur."
But you can't get to a world in which the BBC is policing the opinions of every writer, director, musician, sports personality, scientist, business entrepreneur."
Row part of a bigger 'muddle' on impartiality - ex BBC News boss
Former BBC News director James Harding has been talking to the BBC's Today programme about the issue of impartiality.
The row is part of a "bigger muddle on impartiality" in the corporation he said, and he stressed that the situation is "completely different" for staff outside news and current affairs who abide by different rules.
“You can’t get to a world in which the BBC is policing the opinions of every writer director, musician, sport personality, scientist, business entrepreneur."
"Not only can you not actually do it but the principle is wrong because it will actually deter people from joining the BBC, it will diminish the BBC."
"But, even more importantly, there are freedom of speech principles here. Those people have lives beyond the BBC and should be able to give voice to what they say."
How the chaos unfolded
Here's a reminder of how some of the key events unfolded over the past few days:
Friday
The BBC announced that Gary Lineker would "step back" from
presenting Match of the Day until there was an "agreed and clear position on
his use of social media"
In a show of solidarity, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer announced they too would not be taking part in the show. By the end of the evening, the MOTD commentary
team also announced they had stepped down from their duties over the weekend
Saturday
There was disruption across BBC Sport’s output after
presenters, pundits and commentators backed Lineker. Football Focus, Final
Score and football coverage on 5 Live was pulled from the air, while BBC One’s
Match of the Day was only 20 minutes long with no commentary or punditry
BBC Director General Tim Davie apologised for the impact of
the row on sports coverage but said he would not resign over it
Sunday
Disruption of the BBC’s sports coverage continued for a
second day
Lineker told journalists “I can’t say anything at the moment”
in response to questions outside his home on Sunday afternoon
On Sunday evening, BBC News was told that talks between the corporation and Lineker were "moving in the right direction" but not all issues had been "fully resolved"
When BBC News reports on the BBC
It can look a bit complicated when we at BBC News are covering a major story about the
BBC as a whole - especially when the corporation appears to be in something of
a crisis.
As the row over Gary Lineker
being taken off air evolved over the weekend, many on social media commented on
the surreal nature of journalists reporting on the actions of their ultimate
bosses and colleagues over at BBC Sport.
But with stories like this, BBC News journalists treat the BBC in the same way as any other
organisation we would report on in any given week.
And like with anyone else who
works in the media industry, we have to ask BBC management or BBC services for
responses, as well contact the BBC Press Office to request interviews or
official statements.
Occasionally our journalists
approach senior BBC managers for unplanned interviews - known as
"doorsteps" in the business.
And one of our correspondents in the US, Nomia Iqbal, grilled Director General Tim Davie in a sit-down interview at the weekend (you can watch that below). He's since returned to London.
Lineker talks 'heading in right direction'
Ongoing discussions between BBC senior management and Gary
Lineker are said to be "heading in the right direction", sources have
told BBC News.
There are hopes of a resolution soon but not all issues are
"fully resolved" at this stage BBC News understands, following
unprecedented disruption to the corporations football coverage over the
weekend.
Presenters, pundits and commentators pulled out of in support of
Lineker, who was taken off air for criticising the government's asylum plans.
Paul Armstrong, a former Match of the Day editor, said there was
a "lack of consistency" or "clear guidelines" for how
impartiality applies to sports staff.
He said he "wasn't in the least bit surprised" by the
collective response, adding: "I don't know why BBC management didn't
realise that these guys are a team… and that if you attack the captain, the
others are going to withdraw their labour."
The BBC has not commented further on behind-the-scenes efforts
to resolve the situation, but Director General Tim Davie has apologised to
licence fee payers for the changes.
Hopes of resolution to BBC-Lineker row
We're awaiting further developments today with hopes of a resolution to the Gary Lineker row that's dominated the news over the past three days.
The Match of the Day host was suspended on Friday after tweeting about the government's new Illegal Migration Bill, comparing the language used to launch the policy with "that used by Germany in the 30s".
In the wake of his suspension, the BBC's sporting coverage on TV and radio was disrupted by walkouts by pundits, presenters and commentators acting in solidarity with the former England footballer.
I'm here in New Broadcasting House with my colleagues Adam Durbin, James Gregory and Mattea Bubalo, so stay with us as we bring you the latest developments.
The BBC announced that Gary Lineker would "step back" from
presenting Match of the Day until there was an "agreed and clear position on
his use of social media"
In a show of solidarity, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer announced they too would not be taking part in the show. By the end of the evening, the MOTD commentary
team also announced they had stepped down from their duties over the weekend
There was disruption across BBC Sport’s output after
presenters, pundits and commentators backed Lineker. Football Focus, Final
Score and football coverage on 5 Live was pulled from the air, while BBC One’s
Match of the Day was only 20 minutes long with no commentary or punditry
BBC Director General Tim Davie apologised for the impact of
the row on sports coverage but said he would not resign over it
Disruption of the BBC’s sports coverage continued for a
second day
Lineker told journalists “I can’t say anything at the moment”
in response to questions outside his home on Sunday afternoon
On Sunday evening, BBC News was told that talks between the corporation and Lineker were "moving in the right direction" but not all issues had been "fully resolved"
