Ongoing discussions between BBC senior management and Gary Lineker are said to be "heading in the right direction", sources have told BBC News.

There are hopes of a resolution soon but not all issues are "fully resolved" at this stage BBC News understands, following unprecedented disruption to the corporations football coverage over the weekend.

Presenters, pundits and commentators pulled out of in support of Lineker, who was taken off air for criticising the government's asylum plans.

Paul Armstrong, a former Match of the Day editor, said there was a "lack of consistency" or "clear guidelines" for how impartiality applies to sports staff.

He said he "wasn't in the least bit surprised" by the collective response, adding: "I don't know why BBC management didn't realise that these guys are a team… and that if you attack the captain, the others are going to withdraw their labour."

The BBC has not commented further on behind-the-scenes efforts to resolve the situation, but Director General Tim Davie has apologised to licence fee payers for the changes.