Tributes paid to 'funny, fearless, brave' Paul O'Grady

Edited by Rob Corp

  1. O'Grady's husband says he will be greatly missed

    O'Grady and Portasio
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The news of Paul O'Grady's death came during the night from his husband Andre Portasio.

    In a statement he said the TV star "died unexpectedly but peacefully":

    Quote Message: It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.
    Quote Message: He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

  2. Funny, fearless, brave - Lorraine Kelly

    ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly paid tribute to O'Grady on Twitter, writing: "Such sad news. Paul O'Grady - funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man."

    Replying to another Twitter user, she added: "I always think dogs are the best judge of character and they ADORED him."

    Lorraine Kelly
    Copyright: Getty Images

  3. 'A devoted animal lover with the biggest heart'

    Paul O'Grady and the Queen Consort in 2022
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Paul O'Grady and the Queen Consort in 2022

    Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has paid tribute to Paul O'Grady, saying he was a "devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres".

    "Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres," Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie said.

    Last year O'Grady was joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a special one-off episode of his long-running TV show Paul O'Grady: For The Love of Dogs to mark 160 years of the organisation.

  4. In pictures: The life and career of Paul O'Grady

    O'Grady began his career using his scouse drag act Lily Savage, pictured here in 1993 alongside fellow comedian Mark Thomas in Soho, London
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: O'Grady began his career using his scouse drag act Lily Savage, pictured here in 1993 alongside fellow comedian Mark Thomas in Soho, central London
    He hosted the Paul O'Grady Show on ITV and Channel 4 between 2004 and 2015
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: He hosted the Paul O'Grady Show on ITV and Channel 4 between 2004 and 2015
    The plaudits would keep on coming for O'Grady, who was awarded an MBE in 2008. He celebrated the honour alongside his partner Andre Portasio (left), sister Sheila Rudd and daughter Sharyn Mousley
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: The plaudits kept coming for O'Grady, who was awarded an MBE in 2008. He celebrated the honour alongside his partner Andre Portasio (left), sister Sheila Rudd and daughter Sharyn Mousley
    With the late Queen for the opening of new dog kennels at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2015
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Her he is seen with the late Queen for the opening of new dog kennels at London's Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2015
    O'Grady with his husband Andre Portasio at the 2019 National Television Awards
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: O'Grady with his husband Andre Portasio at the 2019 National Television Awards

    You can see more images here: Paul O'Grady's life in pictures.

  5. Paul O'Grady: From Lily Savage to Annie

    Paul O'Grady
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Paul O'Grady was born in Birkenhead, on the Wirral, in 1955.

    He rose to fame after performing as drag queen Lily Savage in the 1970’s.

    His mother’s maiden name was Savage - which is believed to have inspired his famous drag act. He also spoke out about LGBT issues.

    In 1997, he moved to TV and hosted The Lily Savage Show for the BBC for a short run.

    Throughout his career O'Grady won a TV Bafta, British Comedy Award and a National Television Award for The Paul O'Grady Show.

    In 2008, he was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to entertainment.

    The TV star had a daughter with his friend Diane Jansen in 1974. He married his husband Andre Portasio at a ceremony in London in 2017.

    He had recently been on tour playing Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie.

  6. A sad morning

    Kathryn Armstrong

    News reporter

    Paul O'Grady
    Copyright: PA Media

    Thanks for joining us as we bring you tributes to presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady who has died at the age of 67.

    O’Grady rose to fame in the 1980s with his iconic Scouse drag queen persona Lily Savage, after the act became a huge success in the London gay scene.

    He also went on to host the popular British game show Blankety Blank and other entertainment programmes, finishing his 14-year stint on BBC Radio 2 last year.

    We will be bringing you tributes and looking back at his long career in entertainment.

    Rob Corp is editing, with updates brought to you by me, Laura Gozzi and Ece Goksedef.

