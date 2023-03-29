Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Paul O'Grady and the Queen Consort in 2022 Image caption: Paul O'Grady and the Queen Consort in 2022

"Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres," Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie said.

Last year O'Grady was joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a special one-off episode of his long-running TV show Paul O'Grady: For The Love of Dogs to mark 160 years of the organisation.