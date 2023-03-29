The news of Paul O'Grady's death came during the night from his husband Andre Portasio.
In a statement he said the TV star "died unexpectedly but peacefully":
Quote Message: It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.
It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.
Quote Message: He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."
He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."
Funny, fearless, brave - Lorraine Kelly
ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly paid tribute to O'Grady on Twitter, writing: "Such sad news. Paul O'Grady - funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man."
Replying to another Twitter user, she added: "I always think dogs are the best judge of character and they ADORED him."
'A devoted animal lover with the biggest heart'
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has paid tribute to Paul O'Grady, saying he was a "devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres".
"Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres," Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie said.
Last year O'Grady was joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a special one-off episode of his long-running TV show Paul O'Grady: For The Love of Dogs to mark 160 years of the organisation.
In pictures: The life and career of Paul O'Grady
Paul O'Grady: From Lily Savage to Annie
Paul O'Grady was born in Birkenhead, on the Wirral, in 1955.
He rose to fame after performing as drag queen Lily Savage in the 1970’s.
His mother’s maiden name was Savage - which is believed to have inspired his famous drag act. He also spoke out about LGBT issues.
In 1997, he moved to TV and hosted The Lily Savage Show for the BBC for a short run.
Throughout his career O'Grady won a TV Bafta, British Comedy Award and a National Television Award for The Paul O'Grady Show.
In 2008, he was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to entertainment.
The TV star had a daughter with his friend Diane Jansen in 1974. He married his husband Andre Portasio at a ceremony in London in 2017.
He had recently been on tour playing Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie.
