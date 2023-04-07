We've just been hearing from music journalist Matt Charlton, who was talking to our TV colleagues about the love people had - and have - for S Club 7.

"It's always strange when someone from youth culture dies - especially at such a young age," Charlton says about Paul Cattermole, adding it doesn't seem real that "only a month or so ago, we were all excited about the reunion - and now we're talking about this".

Describing the band as one of the "biggest" of the Noughties, Charlton - who has written for the likes of GQ and Rolling Stone - says it shouldn't be understated that they were "a very big deal".