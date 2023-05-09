Wirral Jedward superfans back Finland's act to go all the way
Josh Parry
reporting from Royal Albert Docks
BBCCopyright: BBC
The sun is shining, the drinks are flowing and the
Eurovision superfans are out in force on Liverpool’s famous waterfront.
Two of those fans, Anne Barber, 33, and Lizzie Watts 32,
have crossed the River Mersey from The Wirral to enjoy the first semi-final.
They’ve dressed as their heroes Jedward – who came eighth
while representing Ireland in 2011 – and they’re getting a lot of attention
from passersby.
Anne tells me: “We love Eurovision but really we’re Jedward
super fans. We love it. Everyone’s having a good time, everyone’s got glitter
on and there’s quite a few of us in fancy dress.”
They were in the arena for the first semi-final rehearsal
and picked out Finland's Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha as their favourite.
Lizzie said: “I think he’s a dark horse! I hadn’t really heard
it but I loved it.
"I think he’ll win. That’s who my money is on.”
Eurovision legend and local lass Sonia gets the fan zone going
Andre Rhoden-Paul
reporting from Eurovision fan zone
BBCCopyright: BBC
I'm currently in front of the main stage at the Eurovision Village fan zone which is near the Royal Albert Docks.
Hundreds of people here soaking up the sun either sitting down on the grass or standing watching the English National Orchestra perform Eurovision numbers.
I have to say, it is beautiful as a Soprano sings an Australian Eurovision number and paper butterflies oscillate in the air.
It receives a big round of applause.
Next to take centre stage is Eurovision legend and Liverpool lass Sonia.
Sonia, who represented the UK in 1993, was just pipped to first place, eventually coming second with the Better The Devil You Know.
She gets a massive cheer from the home crowd on finishing the number.
How is Liverpool hosting Eurovision?
Eurovision artists from 37 countries and fans from across the world have descended on Liverpool.
Tonight's semi-final, as well as Thursday's semi-final and the Grand Final will take place at the arena near the Royal Albert Dock.
A Eurovision village has been set up for fans, where they are watching screens showing the competition. There is even a Eurovision nightclub.
And in a first for a Eurovision city, the EuroFestival will see Ukrainian and UK artists collaborating with a programme of music performances, documentary screenings, exhibitions and dance events too.
There's definitely a lot going on.
People in Kyiv see a different show every night
Diana Kuryshko
BBC Ukrainian Service, reporting from Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
On the day of the first
semi-final, I asked my friend Alina, who lives in Kyiv, if she feels the
Eurovision spirit?
"No", she answers. "We
have a different show every night now."
On Sunday when the Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony took place, hundreds of drones rose
into the sky over Liverpool creating incredibly beautiful figures in the air.
Drones also flew over Kyiv - fortunately more than 30
were shot down.
This is the fifth air attack
since the beginning of May.
I used to live near the exhibition center in Kyiv,
where the Eurovision Song Contest was held in 2017.
Back then thousands of fans from
different countries flooded the city, posters with Eurovision symbols were
everywhere.
We had fun in the fan zone on the main street Khreshchatyk, worked in the media
centre at the Eurovision Arena and danced to the winning song by Salvador Sobral.
It is heart-melting everyone is uniting for Ukraine
Andre Rhoden-Paul
reporting from Eurovision fan zone
BBCCopyright: BBC
There is a bit of the Eurovision Village which is called Discover Ukraine - and this is where I bumped into Anastasiia Spivak who is wrapped up in the blue and yellow of her country's flag.
"Having this big beautiful event dedicated to Ukrainian culture and there are symbols of Ukraine everywhere is really heart-melting," she tells me.
"It's amazing our UK friends are undertaking the task and making the event so bright.
"Everyone's here, I've met so many Ukrainians and from other countries united for Ukraine."
Anastasiia is also handing out fliers for an organisation called Ukrainian Sponsorship Pathway UK - which aims to find more hosts for Ukrainians fleeing war.
She adds: "Everyday we have Ukrainians reaching out to us.
Quote Message: A lot of people are in refuge centres all over Europe and we really need more hosts."
A lot of people are in refuge centres all over Europe and we really need more hosts."
What else can we expect from tonight’s show?
EPACopyright: EPA
As if Queen Rita and the contestants weren’t enough, we’ll also be treated to a performance from host Julia Sanina and her band The Hardkiss.
They’ll be playing Маяк (which is Ukrainian for Lighthouse), and say the performance will symbolise how the UK is united by music with Ukraine. “It’s all about support, sisterhood, brotherhood and love,” Julia told the One Show last month.
We’ll also have highlights from Sunday’s Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony, brought to us by Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Myroshnychenko.
And former Eurovision hosts Måns Zelmerlöw and Filomena Cautela will go head-to-head in a game testing their Eurovision knowledge.
From the Met Gala to the Albert Dock - Rita Ora to perform later
ShutterstockCopyright: Shutterstock
It’s not just the Eurovision contestants on stage tonight - we’ll also be treated to a half-time show from Rita Ora.
The Albanian/British singer will be performing a medley of her hits, culminating with her latest single, the Fatboy Slim-assisted Praising You.
We’ll also see Liverpudlian artist and former X Factor contestant Rebecca Ferguson take to the stage with 2010 Ukrainian Eurovision entrant Alyosha for an incredibly moving Duran Duran cover.
Dressed for the occasion!
Gem O'Reilly
reporting from Eurovision fan zone
BBCCopyright: BBC
I'm out and about in the Royal Albert Docks and I've caught up with Lee Waite who drove from Wales to be here this week.
He explained how he’s watched Eurovision every year and even had tickets some years, however unfortunately he couldn’t get them this year.
I'm sure you can can understand why Lee caught my eye and his Union Jack suit has grasped the attention of many fans around him too.
Lee says he’s dressed for the occasion because he loves music and certainly loves Eurovision.
He tells me: “There’s a lot of talent a lot of fun, I think it’s a smashing place for people of all ages.
"And the sun has come out, what could be better in a music city like Liverpool? I think they’re doing a splendid job here and I’m very proud that we are hosting here on behalf of Ukraine.”
How can you watch?
EPACopyright: EPA
Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for the first time, with radio DJs and Eurovision superfans, Scott Mills and Rylan, bringing their expert analysis and colourful commentary to the party.
Here, we'll be chewing over each act - taking a close look at the staging and the costumes (as well as the singing), and bringing you a flavour of the excitement in the arena and in the fan zone.
UK viewers can also watch using the player at the top of this page. So why not do both - now's the perfect time to double screen!
The show starts at 8pm.
Who are the Eurovision hosts?
EPACopyright: EPA
Tonight we will have three hosts from the world of entertainment guiding us through the night. They are:
Alesha Dixon A familiar face on UK television, Alesha started out in the Scandalous girl band Mis-Teeq, before winning the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing and transitioning into a TV career - first as a judge on Strictly, then on Britain’s Got Talent. She also writes children’s books, but is best known for her unique laugh, which sounds like a cross between Mutley and a dolphin.
Julia Sanina The frontwoman of Ukrainian rock group The Hardkiss, Julia has also appeared on her country’s versions of Dancing With The Stars and The X-Factor. All of her outfits tonight - from her shoes to her jewellery to her dresses - will be made in Ukraine.
Hannah Waddingham Once dubbed the Joanna Lumley of musical theatre, Hannah Waddingham had a stellar career on the West End, before joining the cast of hit TV comedy Ted Lasso. A self-described “giddy fan girl” of Eurovision, she says this year’s contest will address the war in Ukraine with “love, and joy, and music, and all our hands holding each other up and holding each other together”.
Which countries are taking part?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The fans have been arriving at the Eurovision venue all afternoon to watch as 15 countries fight it out in the first semi-final.
They‘re all hoping to earn their place in the grand final, alongside the big five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK ) who automatically qualify for the big night, as do last year’s winners Ukraine.
Here’s the running order for the performances tonight. Don't worry if you don't take it all in just now - we'll come back to this nearer the time!
Norway
Malta
Serbia
Latvia
Portugal
Ireland
Croatia
Switzerland
Israel
Moldova
Sweden
Azerbaijan
Czechia/Czech Republic
Netherlands
Finland
Welcome to the first semi-final!
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Thank you for joining us as we kick off an exciting few days in Liverpool for Eurovision 2023!
Whether you’re a diehard Eurovision fan or have never even tuned into a semi-final before, you are more than welcome to come along for the ride with us.
So strap yourselves in, glowsticks at the ready, as we follow all of tonight’s performances.
Who will go through to compete for glory at the Grand Final on Saturday? Stay tuned!
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen and Andrew Humphrey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC EPACopyright: EPA ShutterstockCopyright: Shutterstock BBCCopyright: BBC EPACopyright: EPA EPACopyright: EPA PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Norway
-
Malta
-
Serbia
-
Latvia
-
Portugal
-
Ireland
-
Croatia
-
Switzerland
-
Israel
-
Moldova
-
Sweden
-
Azerbaijan
-
Czechia/Czech Republic
-
Netherlands
-
Finland
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Wirral Jedward superfans back Finland's act to go all the way
Josh Parry
reporting from Royal Albert Docks
The sun is shining, the drinks are flowing and the Eurovision superfans are out in force on Liverpool’s famous waterfront.
Two of those fans, Anne Barber, 33, and Lizzie Watts 32, have crossed the River Mersey from The Wirral to enjoy the first semi-final.
They’ve dressed as their heroes Jedward – who came eighth while representing Ireland in 2011 – and they’re getting a lot of attention from passersby.
Anne tells me: “We love Eurovision but really we’re Jedward super fans. We love it. Everyone’s having a good time, everyone’s got glitter on and there’s quite a few of us in fancy dress.”
They were in the arena for the first semi-final rehearsal and picked out Finland's Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha as their favourite.
Lizzie said: “I think he’s a dark horse! I hadn’t really heard it but I loved it.
"I think he’ll win. That’s who my money is on.”
Eurovision legend and local lass Sonia gets the fan zone going
Andre Rhoden-Paul
reporting from Eurovision fan zone
I'm currently in front of the main stage at the Eurovision Village fan zone which is near the Royal Albert Docks.
Hundreds of people here soaking up the sun either sitting down on the grass or standing watching the English National Orchestra perform Eurovision numbers.
I have to say, it is beautiful as a Soprano sings an Australian Eurovision number and paper butterflies oscillate in the air.
It receives a big round of applause.
Next to take centre stage is Eurovision legend and Liverpool lass Sonia.
Sonia, who represented the UK in 1993, was just pipped to first place, eventually coming second with the Better The Devil You Know.
She gets a massive cheer from the home crowd on finishing the number.
How is Liverpool hosting Eurovision?
Eurovision artists from 37 countries and fans from across the world have descended on Liverpool.
Tonight's semi-final, as well as Thursday's semi-final and the Grand Final will take place at the arena near the Royal Albert Dock.
A Eurovision village has been set up for fans, where they are watching screens showing the competition. There is even a Eurovision nightclub.
And in a first for a Eurovision city, the EuroFestival will see Ukrainian and UK artists collaborating with a programme of music performances, documentary screenings, exhibitions and dance events too.
There's definitely a lot going on.
People in Kyiv see a different show every night
Diana Kuryshko
BBC Ukrainian Service, reporting from Liverpool
On the day of the first semi-final, I asked my friend Alina, who lives in Kyiv, if she feels the Eurovision spirit?
"No", she answers. "We have a different show every night now."
On Sunday when the Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony took place, hundreds of drones rose into the sky over Liverpool creating incredibly beautiful figures in the air.
Drones also flew over Kyiv - fortunately more than 30 were shot down.
This is the fifth air attack since the beginning of May.
I used to live near the exhibition center in Kyiv, where the Eurovision Song Contest was held in 2017.
Back then thousands of fans from different countries flooded the city, posters with Eurovision symbols were everywhere.
We had fun in the fan zone on the main street Khreshchatyk, worked in the media centre at the Eurovision Arena and danced to the winning song by Salvador Sobral.
It is heart-melting everyone is uniting for Ukraine
Andre Rhoden-Paul
reporting from Eurovision fan zone
There is a bit of the Eurovision Village which is called Discover Ukraine - and this is where I bumped into Anastasiia Spivak who is wrapped up in the blue and yellow of her country's flag.
"Having this big beautiful event dedicated to Ukrainian culture and there are symbols of Ukraine everywhere is really heart-melting," she tells me.
"It's amazing our UK friends are undertaking the task and making the event so bright.
"Everyone's here, I've met so many Ukrainians and from other countries united for Ukraine."
Anastasiia is also handing out fliers for an organisation called Ukrainian Sponsorship Pathway UK - which aims to find more hosts for Ukrainians fleeing war.
She adds: "Everyday we have Ukrainians reaching out to us.
What else can we expect from tonight’s show?
As if Queen Rita and the contestants weren’t enough, we’ll also be treated to a performance from host Julia Sanina and her band The Hardkiss.
They’ll be playing Маяк (which is Ukrainian for Lighthouse), and say the performance will symbolise how the UK is united by music with Ukraine. “It’s all about support, sisterhood, brotherhood and love,” Julia told the One Show last month.
We’ll also have highlights from Sunday’s Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony, brought to us by Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Myroshnychenko.
And former Eurovision hosts Måns Zelmerlöw and Filomena Cautela will go head-to-head in a game testing their Eurovision knowledge.
From the Met Gala to the Albert Dock - Rita Ora to perform later
It’s not just the Eurovision contestants on stage tonight - we’ll also be treated to a half-time show from Rita Ora.
The Albanian/British singer will be performing a medley of her hits, culminating with her latest single, the Fatboy Slim-assisted Praising You.
We’ll also see Liverpudlian artist and former X Factor contestant Rebecca Ferguson take to the stage with 2010 Ukrainian Eurovision entrant Alyosha for an incredibly moving Duran Duran cover.
Dressed for the occasion!
Gem O'Reilly
reporting from Eurovision fan zone
I'm out and about in the Royal Albert Docks and I've caught up with Lee Waite who drove from Wales to be here this week.
He explained how he’s watched Eurovision every year and even had tickets some years, however unfortunately he couldn’t get them this year.
I'm sure you can can understand why Lee caught my eye and his Union Jack suit has grasped the attention of many fans around him too.
Lee says he’s dressed for the occasion because he loves music and certainly loves Eurovision.
He tells me: “There’s a lot of talent a lot of fun, I think it’s a smashing place for people of all ages.
"And the sun has come out, what could be better in a music city like Liverpool? I think they’re doing a splendid job here and I’m very proud that we are hosting here on behalf of Ukraine.”
How can you watch?
Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for the first time, with radio DJs and Eurovision superfans, Scott Mills and Rylan, bringing their expert analysis and colourful commentary to the party.
Here, we'll be chewing over each act - taking a close look at the staging and the costumes (as well as the singing), and bringing you a flavour of the excitement in the arena and in the fan zone.
UK viewers can also watch using the player at the top of this page. So why not do both - now's the perfect time to double screen!
The show starts at 8pm.
Who are the Eurovision hosts?
Tonight we will have three hosts from the world of entertainment guiding us through the night. They are:
Alesha Dixon A familiar face on UK television, Alesha started out in the Scandalous girl band Mis-Teeq, before winning the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing and transitioning into a TV career - first as a judge on Strictly, then on Britain’s Got Talent. She also writes children’s books, but is best known for her unique laugh, which sounds like a cross between Mutley and a dolphin.
Julia Sanina The frontwoman of Ukrainian rock group The Hardkiss, Julia has also appeared on her country’s versions of Dancing With The Stars and The X-Factor. All of her outfits tonight - from her shoes to her jewellery to her dresses - will be made in Ukraine.
Hannah Waddingham Once dubbed the Joanna Lumley of musical theatre, Hannah Waddingham had a stellar career on the West End, before joining the cast of hit TV comedy Ted Lasso. A self-described “giddy fan girl” of Eurovision, she says this year’s contest will address the war in Ukraine with “love, and joy, and music, and all our hands holding each other up and holding each other together”.
Which countries are taking part?
The fans have been arriving at the Eurovision venue all afternoon to watch as 15 countries fight it out in the first semi-final.
They‘re all hoping to earn their place in the grand final, alongside the big five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK ) who automatically qualify for the big night, as do last year’s winners Ukraine.
Here’s the running order for the performances tonight. Don't worry if you don't take it all in just now - we'll come back to this nearer the time!
Welcome to the first semi-final!
Thank you for joining us as we kick off an exciting few days in Liverpool for Eurovision 2023!
Whether you’re a diehard Eurovision fan or have never even tuned into a semi-final before, you are more than welcome to come along for the ride with us.
So strap yourselves in, glowsticks at the ready, as we follow all of tonight’s performances.
Who will go through to compete for glory at the Grand Final on Saturday? Stay tuned!