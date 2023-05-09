BBC Copyright: BBC

The sun is shining, the drinks are flowing and the Eurovision superfans are out in force on Liverpool’s famous waterfront.

Two of those fans, Anne Barber, 33, and Lizzie Watts 32, have crossed the River Mersey from The Wirral to enjoy the first semi-final.

They’ve dressed as their heroes Jedward – who came eighth while representing Ireland in 2011 – and they’re getting a lot of attention from passersby.

Anne tells me: “We love Eurovision but really we’re Jedward super fans. We love it. Everyone’s having a good time, everyone’s got glitter on and there’s quite a few of us in fancy dress.”

They were in the arena for the first semi-final rehearsal and picked out Finland's Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha as their favourite.

Lizzie said: “I think he’s a dark horse! I hadn’t really heard it but I loved it.

"I think he’ll win. That’s who my money is on.”