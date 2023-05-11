Eurovision second semi-final to decide Saturday's final places

BBC Copyright: BBC Deb and Amy are from Adelaide in Australia Image caption: Deb and Amy are from Adelaide in Australia

I’m just walking through the fan village. The atmosphere feels full of energy as people prepare for the second semi-final.

I notice two women donned entirely in green and yellow colours, in football kits and hats. Deb and Amy are from Adelaide.

They say they’ve themed their outfits around representing Voyager, the band performing for Australia.

Deb explained their outfits: “We were inspired by being in Liverpool so we thought football kits were appropriate, so our team is Voyager and we’re supporting Australia on the back of our shirts”.

Australia started participating in Eurovision in 2015. I asked the pair about how important it is to them that their country can take part in the contest. Amy said: “Well, a lot of Australians are originally from Europe and our home is here, so we have to bring all the family together to unite with music”.