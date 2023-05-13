The biggest night of the Eurovision calendar is finally here! Who is going to win tonight’s Grand Final? Stay with us as we find out together.

We’re going to bring you all the latest from our correspondents in Liverpool, both at the arena and in the city, as well as from the all-important fans in Ukraine, which of course won last year’s contest.

You will also hear from our Eurovision superfans, who live and breathe this colourful contest all year round and we'll be sharing their thoughts an already buzzing WhatsApp group.

I’m here in the somewhat less glitzy surroundings of New Broadcasting House in London with my colleagues Jasmine Taylor-Coleman, Aoife Walsh and Antoinette Radford. We’ll be bringing you the latest from the show, along with our team on the ground.

A night of Europop, sequins and glitter awaits, and we’re ready to join in with the dancing as we watch along with you.