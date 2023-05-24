Tributes as Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Singer Ciara and basketball legend Magic Johnson are among the latest celebrities paying tribute to Turner on social media.

Johnson calls the singer "one of my favourite artists of all time", and "a legendary queen of rock and roll."

"I’ve seen her many, many times, and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your money's worth."

Ciara writes that "heaven has gained an angel".

"Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all," she tweets.