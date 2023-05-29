This Morning returns as Phillip Schofield denies 'toxicity' claims

Ahead of the high-profile British Soap Awards on Saturday, it's "soap week" on This Morning, where they're looking behind-the-scenes at much-loved TV shows.

But for many viewers tuning in this morning, it is the behind-the-scenes real life drama at ITV that is gripping national attention.

Viewers are likely to be questioning how much of this is genuine feelings or just good acting by This Morning’s cast.

According to one tabloid newspaper, fill-in presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were “fuming” over the tribute they had to make for Phillip Schofield last week. We may never know their true feelings.