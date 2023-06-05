As we wait for Holly Willoughby to return to the This Morning sofa, let's take a look at how the controversy has unfolded over recent weeks:
Early May: Tabloid speculation about a behind-the-scenes feud grows, with reports claiming the hosts are “barely speaking”
11 May: Phillip Schofield says “the last few weeks haven’t been easy” but Holly Willoughby was his “rock”
20 May: Schofield announces he is stepping down from hosting
26 May: He resigns from ITV and admits he had an affair with a younger colleague
27 May: ITV releases a statement saying it investigated rumours of a relationship between Schofield and the employee, but both had “repeatedly denied“ it
2 June: Schofield tells the BBC he has “lost everything” and doesn’t see a future for his career
5 June: Willoughby returns to the show after two weeks off
What happened to This Morning?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
This Morning, one of British television's most popular daytime shows, has been in crisis since Phillip Schofield admitted an affair with a younger colleague.
Schofield quit after he admitted he had lied about the relationship to his employer, broadcaster ITV, his wife, agent and lawyer.
Schofield and his co-host, Holly Willoughby, were loved by viewers for their on-screen chemistry and clips of them breaking into fits of giggles on air often went viral.
But in recent weeks, reports emerged that their friendship was souring.
Before the most recent headlines, the pair faced negative press coverage around "Queue-gate" last September, when they were accused of skipping the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lying in state.
Then in April, Schofield's brother was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy.
Willoughby was reportedly upset that he had not warned her in advance about what his brother was accused of or that the trial was coming.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alexandra Fouché
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Early May: Tabloid speculation about a behind-the-scenes feud grows, with reports claiming the hosts are “barely speaking”
- 11 May: Phillip Schofield says “the last few weeks haven’t been easy” but Holly Willoughby was his “rock”
- 20 May: Schofield announces he is stepping down from hosting
- 26 May: He resigns from ITV and admits he had an affair with a younger colleague
- 27 May: ITV releases a statement saying it investigated rumours of a relationship between Schofield and the employee, but both had “repeatedly denied“ it
- 2 June: Schofield tells the BBC he has “lost everything” and doesn’t see a future for his career
- 5 June: Willoughby returns to the show after two weeks off
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
A timeline of the Schofield controversy
As we wait for Holly Willoughby to return to the This Morning sofa, let's take a look at how the controversy has unfolded over recent weeks:
What happened to This Morning?
This Morning, one of British television's most popular daytime shows, has been in crisis since Phillip Schofield admitted an affair with a younger colleague.
Schofield quit after he admitted he had lied about the relationship to his employer, broadcaster ITV, his wife, agent and lawyer.
Schofield and his co-host, Holly Willoughby, were loved by viewers for their on-screen chemistry and clips of them breaking into fits of giggles on air often went viral.
But in recent weeks, reports emerged that their friendship was souring.
Before the most recent headlines, the pair faced negative press coverage around "Queue-gate" last September, when they were accused of skipping the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lying in state.
Then in April, Schofield's brother was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy.
Willoughby was reportedly upset that he had not warned her in advance about what his brother was accused of or that the trial was coming.
Read more: Why is This Morning in crisis?
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of Holly Willoughby’s return to ITV’s This Morning after a crisis hit the show.
Up until a few weeks ago, Willoughby had been hosting the popular daytime TV programme with Phillip Schofield for more than a decade.
But her co-host resigned last month after admitting he’d been in a relationship with a younger colleague.
Schofield told the BBC on Friday he had “lost everything” and that his career was over.
Willoughby has been on a two-week break since the resignation. Stay with us as she is expected to address his departure at the top of the show at 10:00.