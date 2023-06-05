PA Media Copyright: PA Media

This Morning, one of British television's most popular daytime shows, has been in crisis since Phillip Schofield admitted an affair with a younger colleague.

Schofield quit after he admitted he had lied about the relationship to his employer, broadcaster ITV, his wife, agent and lawyer.

Schofield and his co-host, Holly Willoughby, were loved by viewers for their on-screen chemistry and clips of them breaking into fits of giggles on air often went viral.

But in recent weeks, reports emerged that their friendship was souring.

Before the most recent headlines, the pair faced negative press coverage around "Queue-gate" last September, when they were accused of skipping the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lying in state.

Then in April, Schofield's brother was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy.

Willoughby was reportedly upset that he had not warned her in advance about what his brother was accused of or that the trial was coming.

