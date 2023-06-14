File photo dated 25/01/17 of Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, as Eamonn has said Holly Willoughby should follow Phillip Schofield "out the door" of This Morning
ITV boss to face MPs' questions over Schofield exit

Edited by Nathan Williams

All times stated are UK

  1. How did we get here?

    Holly Willoughby stands next to Phillip Schofield in This Morning Studio
    It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for ITV and its flagship daytime show, This Morning, since Schofield admitted an affair with a younger colleague.

    It all began in early May with tabloid speculation about a feud between him and his co-host, Holly Willoughby. Then on 20 May, Schofield stepped down from presenting duties and six days later admitted he had lied about the affair to his employer, broadcaster ITV, and his wife, agent and lawyer.

    He confirmed that he first met the man when he was aged 15 – but told the BBC that the man was 20 years old when he first had any sexual contact with him.

    ITV said It was "disappointed by the admissions of deceit" made by Schofield and confirmed it had cut all ties with the host.

    Now the broadcaster is facing questions over whether a 2020 investigation into the affair went far enough and is undergoing an external review into how it handled the case.

    ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall is also likely to be asked about allegations of a "toxic" environment on This Morning from a number of former presenters.

    Nathan Williams

    Live reporter

    Thank you for joining us. ITV is in the spotlight once again over its handling of former presenter Phillip Schofield’s affair with a much younger male colleague.

    Today the TV network's boss, Dame Carolyn McCall, will face questions from MPs in a session of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

    Schofield stepped down from hosting ITV's This Morning last month after admitting lying to bosses and workmates about the affair.

    Dame McCall will be asked about the broadcasters approach to safeguarding and complaint handling amid allegations of a wider "toxic" culture at the programme.

    I'm here with my colleagues Mattea Bubalo and Jack Burgess. Stick with us as we bring you the top lines and analysis from today's session – and you’ll also be able to watch live from 1000 BST by pressing play above.

