It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for ITV and its flagship
daytime show, This Morning, since Schofield admitted an affair with a younger
colleague.
It all began in early May with tabloid speculation about a feud
between him and his co-host, Holly Willoughby. Then on 20 May, Schofield
stepped down from presenting duties and six days later admitted he had lied
about the affair to his employer, broadcaster ITV, and his wife, agent and
lawyer.
He confirmed that he first met the man when he was aged 15 – but told the BBC that the man was 20 years old when he first
had any sexual contact with him.
ITV said It was "disappointed by the admissions of deceit"
made by Schofield and confirmed it had cut all ties with the host.
Now the broadcaster is facing questions over whether a 2020
investigation into the affair went far enough and is undergoing an external
review into how it handled the case.
ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall is also likely to be asked about
allegations of a "toxic" environment on This Morning from a number of
former presenters.
Welcome
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Thank you for joining us. ITV is
in the spotlight once again over its handling of former presenter Phillip
Schofield’s affair with a much younger male colleague.
Today the TV network's boss, Dame
Carolyn McCall, will face questions from MPs in a session of the Culture, Media
and Sport Committee.
Schofield stepped down from
hosting ITV's This Morning last month after admitting lying to bosses and
workmates about the affair.
Dame McCall will be asked about
the broadcasters approach to safeguarding and complaint handling amid
allegations of a wider "toxic" culture at the programme.
I'm here with my colleagues Mattea
Bubalo and Jack Burgess. Stick with us as we bring you the top lines and
analysis from today's session – and you’ll also be able to watch live from 1000
BST by pressing play above.
