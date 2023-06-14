PA Media Copyright: PA Media

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for ITV and its flagship daytime show, This Morning, since Schofield admitted an affair with a younger colleague.

It all began in early May with tabloid speculation about a feud between him and his co-host, Holly Willoughby. Then on 20 May, Schofield stepped down from presenting duties and six days later admitted he had lied about the affair to his employer, broadcaster ITV, and his wife, agent and lawyer.

He confirmed that he first met the man when he was aged 15 – but told the BBC that the man was 20 years old when he first had any sexual contact with him.

ITV said It was "disappointed by the admissions of deceit" made by Schofield and confirmed it had cut all ties with the host.

Now the broadcaster is facing questions over whether a 2020 investigation into the affair went far enough and is undergoing an external review into how it handled the case.

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall is also likely to be asked about allegations of a "toxic" environment on This Morning from a number of former presenters.