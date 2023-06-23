Sun shines on Glastonbury festival ahead of Arctic Monkeys

Need to conserve phone battery? Don't worry, we've got you covered in our speedy forecast:
Keeping cool and in control
Anthony Ward
Reporting from Glastonbury
Erica and Becky from Poole are part of the transport control team behind the Pyramid stage.
But as well as directing the vehicles, they're armed with huge water pistols.
BBCCopyright: BBC
"It’s just a nice thing to do to cool the drivers, keep them happy and in the Glastonbury spirit," Erica says.
How to watch Glastonbury live
For those of you who couldn’t make it to Worthy Farm (or couldn't face sleeping in a roasting tent with camping-induced back pain), we’ve got you covered:
Tap Play at the top of this page for the Glastonbury Channel, which has live sets, performance highlights and interviews
BBC iPlayer will also be streaming live from the five main festival stages - Pyramid (with British Sign Language), Other, West Holts, Park and Woodsies - and you can watch these too at the top of the page
All streams are available in the UK only.
Today’s highlights - from Kelis to Chemical Brothers
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
Arctic Monkeys are the big draw tonight, headlining Glastonbury for an incredible third time.
Their current tour has been heavy on the hits, from Fluorescent Adolescent to Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High, and drummer Matt Helders tells me the band are “firing on all cylinders”(except for frontman Alex Turner, who has laryngitis, the poor lamb).
US R&B diva Kelis is bringing her Milkshake to the West Holts stage, along with an impeccably funky band. If you only know her early-2000s hits like Trick Me and Caught Out There, you’ll be blown away by the more rootsy, Afrobeats-inspired tracks like Jerk Ribs and Friday Fish Fry.
Speaking of Afrobeats, Nigerian star Wizkid brings Lagos to The Other Stage. A rock star by any other name, he’ll light up the stage with sultry, sun-kissed anthems like Essence and his breakthrough single Ojuelegba.
If I had a time machine and teleporter, I’d also be zipping around the site to catch idiosyncratically brilliant arch-pop duo Sparks (21:15 on The Park stage), indie heroes The Courteeners (18:00 on Woodsies) and The Chemical Brothers (22:30 at Arcadia).
Let us know who you’re planning to see!
Everything you need to know about Glastonbury
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Glastonbury is back for its 38th year, hosted at the iconic Worthy Farm in Somerset.
What began as a small hippie festival costing £1 for a ticket is now one of the most coveted on the festival calendar.
Ticket prices this year rose to £340, but it was still a sell out.
The festival opened its doors to 200,000 music lovers on Wednesday, and they’ll be on the 900-acre site until Sunday.
The main headliners are Arctic Monkeys tonight, Guns N’ Roses on Saturday, and Elton John on Sunday - it’ll be his final UK performance ever, so stock up on tissues.
But, before you go, there’ll be no summertime sadness as other highlights on the billing include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and Lana Del Rey - it’s about damn time.
Pitch up a tent - Glastonbury 2023 is here
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
We’ve finally made it - it’s Friday, and it’s Glastonbury!
About 200,000 people secured golden tickets to this year's music extravaganza - but we’re here with the next best thing.
We’ll be here for the whole weekend, and you can watch performances from the five main stages at the top of the page.
Arctic Monkeys top the bill tonight, with Guns N' Roses and Elton John as the headline acts this weekend - but there’s a near endless list of acts to get stuck into.
It’s me, Aoife Walsh and Ece Goksedef in London - and our colleagues are down at Worthy Farm (we're not jealous, honest).
So grab your dancing shoes (or wellies), a great weekend lies ahead.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marita Moloney
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Tap Play at the top of this page for the Glastonbury Channel, which has live sets, performance highlights and interviews
- BBC iPlayer will also be streaming live from the five main festival stages - Pyramid (with British Sign Language), Other, West Holts, Park and Woodsies - and you can watch these too at the top of the page
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Glastonbury weather: The 50-second forecast
Need to conserve phone battery? Don't worry, we've got you covered in our speedy forecast:
Keeping cool and in control
Anthony Ward
Reporting from Glastonbury
Erica and Becky from Poole are part of the transport control team behind the Pyramid stage.
But as well as directing the vehicles, they're armed with huge water pistols.
"It’s just a nice thing to do to cool the drivers, keep them happy and in the Glastonbury spirit," Erica says.
How to watch Glastonbury live
For those of you who couldn’t make it to Worthy Farm (or couldn't face sleeping in a roasting tent with camping-induced back pain), we’ve got you covered:
All streams are available in the UK only.
Today’s highlights - from Kelis to Chemical Brothers
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
Arctic Monkeys are the big draw tonight, headlining Glastonbury for an incredible third time.
Their current tour has been heavy on the hits, from Fluorescent Adolescent to Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High, and drummer Matt Helders tells me the band are “firing on all cylinders”(except for frontman Alex Turner, who has laryngitis, the poor lamb).
US R&B diva Kelis is bringing her Milkshake to the West Holts stage, along with an impeccably funky band. If you only know her early-2000s hits like Trick Me and Caught Out There, you’ll be blown away by the more rootsy, Afrobeats-inspired tracks like Jerk Ribs and Friday Fish Fry.
Speaking of Afrobeats, Nigerian star Wizkid brings Lagos to The Other Stage. A rock star by any other name, he’ll light up the stage with sultry, sun-kissed anthems like Essence and his breakthrough single Ojuelegba.
If I had a time machine and teleporter, I’d also be zipping around the site to catch idiosyncratically brilliant arch-pop duo Sparks (21:15 on The Park stage), indie heroes The Courteeners (18:00 on Woodsies) and The Chemical Brothers (22:30 at Arcadia).
Let us know who you’re planning to see!
Everything you need to know about Glastonbury
Glastonbury is back for its 38th year, hosted at the iconic Worthy Farm in Somerset.
What began as a small hippie festival costing £1 for a ticket is now one of the most coveted on the festival calendar.
Ticket prices this year rose to £340, but it was still a sell out.
The festival opened its doors to 200,000 music lovers on Wednesday, and they’ll be on the 900-acre site until Sunday.
The main headliners are Arctic Monkeys tonight, Guns N’ Roses on Saturday, and Elton John on Sunday - it’ll be his final UK performance ever, so stock up on tissues.
But, before you go, there’ll be no summertime sadness as other highlights on the billing include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and Lana Del Rey - it’s about damn time.
Pitch up a tent - Glastonbury 2023 is here
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
We’ve finally made it - it’s Friday, and it’s Glastonbury!
About 200,000 people secured golden tickets to this year's music extravaganza - but we’re here with the next best thing.
We’ll be here for the whole weekend, and you can watch performances from the five main stages at the top of the page.
Arctic Monkeys top the bill tonight, with Guns N' Roses and Elton John as the headline acts this weekend - but there’s a near endless list of acts to get stuck into.
It’s me, Aoife Walsh and Ece Goksedef in London - and our colleagues are down at Worthy Farm (we're not jealous, honest).
So grab your dancing shoes (or wellies), a great weekend lies ahead.