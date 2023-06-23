Sun shines on Glastonbury festival ahead of Arctic Monkeys

EPA Copyright: EPA Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner has been recovering from laryngitis Image caption: Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner has been recovering from laryngitis

Arctic Monkeys are the big draw tonight, headlining Glastonbury for an incredible third time.

Their current tour has been heavy on the hits, from Fluorescent Adolescent to Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High, and drummer Matt Helders tells me the band are “firing on all cylinders”(except for frontman Alex Turner, who has laryngitis, the poor lamb).

US R&B diva Kelis is bringing her Milkshake to the West Holts stage, along with an impeccably funky band. If you only know her early-2000s hits like Trick Me and Caught Out There, you’ll be blown away by the more rootsy, Afrobeats-inspired tracks like Jerk Ribs and Friday Fish Fry.

BBC Copyright: BBC Kelis performed on the Pyramid stage in 2014 Image caption: Kelis performed on the Pyramid stage in 2014

Speaking of Afrobeats, Nigerian star Wizkid brings Lagos to The Other Stage. A rock star by any other name, he’ll light up the stage with sultry, sun-kissed anthems like Essence and his breakthrough single Ojuelegba.

If I had a time machine and teleporter, I’d also be zipping around the site to catch idiosyncratically brilliant arch-pop duo Sparks (21:15 on The Park stage), indie heroes The Courteeners (18:00 on Woodsies) and The Chemical Brothers (22:30 at Arcadia).

Let us know who you’re planning to see!