BBC Copyright: BBC

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m losing my voice here,” says Lewis Capaldi, whose vocals have definitely been faltering.

“But I’m going to keep going to the end,” he promises. “I just need your help.”

He then removes his shirt, declaring, “I feel like Iggy Pop.”

Not sure Iggy would approve of a song as saccharine as Wish You The Best, mind you.