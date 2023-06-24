“I’ll be honest with you, I’m losing my voice here,” says Lewis Capaldi, whose vocals have definitely been faltering.
“But I’m going to keep going to the end,” he promises. “I just need your help.”
He then removes his shirt, declaring, “I feel like Iggy Pop.”
Not sure Iggy would approve of a song as saccharine as Wish You The Best, mind you.
Festival organisers release weather warning about heat
The official Glastonbury account tweeted earlier warning festivalgoers to take care in the sun.
They advised revellers to drink lots of water, wear sun cream, seek shade and to look after each other.
Around the festival there are free water taps and help on hand for those suffering, the tweet says.
According to the Met Office, temperatures peaked today at 25 degrees in Glastonbury.
It'll be cooling down this evening, but we're sure the music will be hotting up!
Lewis Capaldi makes live comeback
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
You join us in the middle of
Lewis Capaldi’s set on the Pyramid Stage - which marks his live comeback after
cancelling a month's worth of shows, saying he needed time out to recover from a
“mentally and physically” challenging few months.
Fans welcomed him back on stage by chanting, “Ohhhh, Lewis Capaldi”, to the
tune of the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army.
“That’s enough,” he scolded. “I don’t need Jack White making money off this
situation.”
But the chorus continued, and he began to feign exasperation.
“All of you, I imagine, would make terrible lovers. You’re so keen. Let me
tease you a little bit, please.”
He then does exactly that, introducing Pointless - the song he wrote with Ed
Sheeran - with an expositional chat about asking the star to join him on stage.
“So ladies and gentlemen,” he announces. “Ed Sheeran… is not here.”
NHS workers bring emotion to the Pyramid Stage
A short while ago, NHS workers were invited onto the Pyramid Stage to perform a poem alongside poet Miles Chambers.
The appearance at 17:30 BST was organised to pay tribute to the NHS as the service gets ready to mark its 75th anniversary.
Miles Chambers was joined by Ben, a physiotherapist from Glastonbury, Angela, a nurse from Somerset and Becca, a GP also from Glastonbury.
The poignant poem encouraged people to "pause for a minute", and think about all the NHS does for people, calling all workers heroes.
Rebecca Hall, 53, who works as a GP at the nearby Glastonbury Surgery, said it was "an incredible privilege" to be part of the festival.
How to watch Glastonbury live
For those of you who couldn’t make it to Worthy Farm (or couldn't face sleeping in a roasting tent with camping-induced back pain), we’ve got you covered:
Tap Play at the top of this page for the Glastonbury Channel, which has live sets, performance highlights and interviews
BBC iPlayer will also be streaming live from the five main festival stages - Pyramid (with British Sign Language), Other, West Holts, Park and Woodsies - and you can watch these too at the top of the page
All streams are available in the UK only.
Stormzy returns to Glastonbury, but this time in the crowd
British rapper Stormzy has been spotted enjoying the music today at Glastonbury.
He watched fellow rapper Aitch’s performance on the main stage earlier, sporting a fashionable pair of white heart sunglasses.
Only a few years ago he made history as the first black British solo artist to headline the main stage.
Who to look out for today
Saturday’s another big day for Glastonbury fans with a diverse range of music acts gracing each of the stages throughout the day.
Get your ears around these:
Pyramid Stage
On the main stage festival-goers are expecting to see:
The Pretenders (19:45), Leftfield (21:15), Fatboy Slim (23:00)
And there will be many more performances from others right across Glastonbury Festival today.
Everything you need to know about Glastonbury
Glastonbury is back for its 38th year, hosted at the iconic Worthy Farm in Somerset.
What began as a small hippie festival costing £1 for a ticket is now one of the most coveted on the festival calendar.
Ticket prices this year rose to £340, but it was still a sell out.
The festival opened its doors to 200,000 music lovers on Wednesday, and they’ll be on the 900-acre site until Sunday.
The main headliners were Arctic Monkeys last night, Guns N’ Roses tonight, and Elton John tomorrow - it’ll be his final UK performance ever and he has promised a "brand new" show for Glastonbury.
Other highlights on the billing include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and Lana Del Rey.
Welcome to the jungle...
Jack Burgess
BBC News Live reporter
…as tonight’s headliners Guns N’ Roses would say.
In other words, welcome back to our live coverage of Glastonbury 2023!
It’ll be the LA rock gods’ first visit to the UK's biggest music festival and they’ll be taking to the iconic Pyramid Stage from about 21:30 BST this evening.
But there’s a lot more in store for Glasto fans today, including performances from Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Lana Del Rey, Loyle Carner, Leftfield and many more acts (that don’t all necessarily have names starting with an L).
If you didn’t get tickets this year, don’t worry, it’s not just the festival-goers that get to have all the fun.
I’m here in London with my colleagues Christy Cooney, Imogen James and Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and we’ll bring you all the latest updates.
From the acts that have struck a chord with crowds to tales of festival fun - let’s get stuck in!
Tap Play at the top of this page for the Glastonbury Channel, which has live sets, performance highlights and interviews
- BBC iPlayer will also be streaming live from the five main festival stages - Pyramid (with British Sign Language), Other, West Holts, Park and Woodsies - and you can watch these too at the top of the page
- Lewis Capaldi - performing now
- Lizzo - 19:30
- Guns N’ Roses - 21:30
- Manic Street Preachers - 18:45
- Central Cee - 20:45
- Lana Dey Rey - 22:30
- Ezra Collective (19:00), Mahalia (20:30), Loyle Carner (22:15)
- The Pretenders (19:45), Leftfield (21:15), Fatboy Slim (23:00)
Capaldi loses his shirt and voice during set
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
