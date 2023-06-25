Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Yusuf, aka Cat Stevens, and Blondie are sharing the responsibility of the now traditional, effective fourth Pyramid Stage headline slot - "the legends slot" - on Sunday afternoon.

But could next year's act already be in the bag? It now seems likely as Spice Girl Mel C, who performed solo last night, has told BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt the group wannabe invovled.

"Like I said to the audience [on Saturday night], doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, 'a bit of a warm-up for next year?'

"They're rehearsed, they know the words, they're ready," she continued.

"So, if I can drag the other girls along... I say 'drag' the other girls along - all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

"It's just getting it together, the timing being right."

Read more