Live
Glastonbury Sunday: Elton John to play final UK show as sun shines on fans
viewing this page
See the line up for the weekend here and stream performances from different stages at the top of this page.
See the line up for the weekend here and stream performances from different stages at the top of this page.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PACopyright: PA REUTERS/Jason CairnduffCopyright: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Spice Girls for the 2024 legends slot?
Paul Glynn
Entertainment & arts reporter
Yusuf, aka Cat Stevens, and Blondie are sharing the responsibility of the now traditional, effective fourth Pyramid Stage headline slot - "the legends slot" - on Sunday afternoon.
But could next year's act already be in the bag? It now seems likely as Spice Girl Mel C, who performed solo last night, has told BBC Radio 6 Music's Matt Everitt the group wannabe invovled.
"Like I said to the audience [on Saturday night], doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, 'a bit of a warm-up for next year?'
"They're rehearsed, they know the words, they're ready," she continued.
"So, if I can drag the other girls along... I say 'drag' the other girls along - all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.
"It's just getting it together, the timing being right."
Read more
A bird's eye view of Glastonbury
Victoria Bourne
BBC WM
In the middle of the rolling Somerset countryside is the pop-up city that is Glastonbury.
With more than 200,000 people on site it has the fourth-largest population in the south-west of England - and covers an area roughly the size of 500 football pitches.
If you're still struggling to picture it this aerial video might help. Our colleague at BBC West, Dan Pomry, had the pleasure of taking a hot air balloon trip over the site.
He said that even at 3000ft up in the air you could hear the sound of music and the crowds merging together.
Police confirm death at festival
In a statement on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said: “Shortly before 4am today emergency services responded to medical incident involving a man in his 40s at Glastonbury Festival.
“The incident happened on a footpath known as the old railway line."
They added: “Sadly, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”
Sophie Ellis-Bextor gets Sunday started
Paul Glynn
Entertainment & arts reporter
The Murder on the Dancefloor singer performed on the Pyramid Stage at lunchtime, providing a poptastic palette cleanser for the gigs ahead.
She told the BBC's Mark Savage she learned how to play to big festival crowds by first of all having been in them herself as a big music fan.
"I've been that person stood in that field, I've been the audience member thinking, 'OK, how does this go?'" she said.
"So I like hopefully being in it together with them, I'm always really in the moment."
She added: "I just try and connect with people as much as I can, I want everybody to feel that I looked their way at least once."
The singer said played the festival in the 1990s, 2010s and 2020s, but curiously never in the 2000s when she was at her commercial peak.
"It's so nice to be back here again, and I love the fact that I played the 90s, the teens and now I'm here in the 20s, but I missed out on the noughties - it's kind of funny!
"How many other performers out there have done three decades but they're not consecutive?"
Cat Stevens - a perfect fit for the mid-afternoon sun
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
Cat Stevens / Yusuf makes a low-key entrance to the Pyramid Stage, after the PA plays The Beatles’ All You Need Is Love.
Accompanied only by acoustic guitar, he opens with The Wind, the beautiful, pastoral opening track from his 1971 album Teaser And The Firecat.
After that, it’s straight into Moonshadow, one of his most beloved songs. “Wow, thank you. Incredible, woah,” he says as the audience cheers. “I’m just thinking back to the first time I nervously walked up to a microphone in a tiny folk club in 1965. And now walking onto the great Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. What a journey.”
From the outset, it’s been clear this won’t be a massive disco party in the style of Dolly or Kylie. But Stevens’ laid-back spirituality is a perfect fit for the mid-afternoon sun.
Cat Stevens is in the legends slot now - but why?
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
It seems like an odd choice, doesn’t it? The Sunday afternoon legend slot typically plays host to massive, generation-spanning stars like Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Barry Gibb.
On the Pyramid Staage now, Cat Stevens, it has to be said, does not have many disco anthems sitting in his back pocket if the crowd lose interest.
But you probably know more of his songs than you think. Wild World, First Cut Is The Deepest, Father And Son, Morning Has Broken.
That’s four potential singalongs right there. Pop star Carly Rae Jepsen certainly thinks he’s a good booking - and was gutted when she found out he was playing after she left the site.
“If I was allowed to stay, you'd catch me backstage, jumping on with him and trying to do the backing vocals to Moonshadow,” she told me.
And those gently soulful, lyrical songs of searching for a better world will be a gorgeous, mid-afternoon balm for anyone who’s gone a little too hard this weekend.
But the real explanation for the singer booking that iconic slot? Festival founder Michael Eavis.
"He loves Cat Stevens, as we all do,” his daughter Emily told us.
“The other day, we drove from Bath to the farm and he played Peace Train about 60 times. So yeah, he’s a proper fan.”
Who else is playing today?
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
If the main stage is all about Elton, there’s still a tonne of incredible artists scattered around the site.
Rudimental (West Holts, 21:45) are always a thrill to watch, with more energy than a swimming pool full of dynamite. They’re on a roll with a top 10 single, Dancing Is Healing, and a new song with VenBee, Die Young, that are guaranteed to shake Pilton’s tectonic plates.
Alt-pop artist Caroline Polachek has one of the year’s best reviewed albums – the richly textured Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. A thoughtful and innovative live performer, her performance fits neatly into the gap between Lil Nas X and Elton John on the Pyramid Stage (Woodsies, 20:00).
And one of my favourite artists of all time, US folk-pop singer Lissie, is popping up (Avalon Stage, 19:50) to bring those Californian coastal vibes that a scorching weekend like this deserves.
Sadly, that one’s not on the live stream… but if you’re at the festival, go and check her out.
Goodbye, Captain Fantastic
Mark Savage
Music correspondent at Glastonbury
People were up at the crack of dawn to reserve their place at the front of the Pyramid Stage for Elton John’s headline set tonight.
As the last UK show of his five year-long Farewell tour, it’s bound to be emotional. And the star’s promised several special guests to help him say goodbye.
When he played his final US show in LA’s Dodger Stadium last year, the guest list included Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee; while Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger watched from the sidelines.
Tonight, he’s got half of the British music industry on hand, so who knows who’ll turn up. (My money’s on Chris Martin. It’s always Chris Martin, isn’t it?)
Elton says the show will start with a song he hasn’t played in the last 10 years. When you drill down into his setlists, that doesn’t leave many choices.
Pinball Wizard seems like a good bet. If not that, then maybe the disco stomper Are You Ready For Love, or boogie-woogie barnstormer Honky Cat.
Sunday: A day of legends
Paul Glynn
Entertainment & arts reporter
Welcome back to the third day of our Glastonbury Festival live page coverage.
Are you feeling fresh? Have you showered? If the answer to the second question is yes then you’re probably not at the site.
Today we have more legends for you than a book about King Arthur, culminating with Elton John's last ever UK gig, on the Pyramid Stage from 21:00 BST.
Firstly, Yusuf aka Cat Stevens is on the Pyramid Stage soon, followed by Blondie at 17:00.
Reggae Dancehall star Barrington Levy also plays the West Holts Stage at 18:30.
The pick of the younger acts for the next few hours is Cat Burns (soon on the Woodsies Stage), Dermot Kennedy (16:30 on the Oher Stage) and Becky Hill (18:30 on the Other Stage)
Meanwhile it’s worth watching Viagra Boys (16:30 on the Park Stage) for the name alone. That should keep you going all afternoon.
And remember - you can pick a stage at the top of this page, while our reporters post all the latest news, reviews - and funny pictures - here.