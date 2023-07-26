Tributes paid to 'beloved' Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor

After the news of Sinéad O'Connor's death, we have started to see tributes posted on social media.

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain took to Twitter to say "That’s just very sad news. Poor thing. I hope she realised how much love there was for her".

Irish journalist and TV presenter Conor Pope said: "There aren’t many news stories that will stop almost every Irish person in their tracks. This very sad news is one of them. RIP to one of the finest singers of this - or any - generation."

