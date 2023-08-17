Michael Parkinson was one of the great British interviewers, but even he had his less successful moments.
One infamous example was his interview with Helen Mirren in 1975, when Parkinson asked the then up-and-coming actress if her “equipment” had “hindered” her career.
She ran rings around him, saying “because serious actresses can’t have big bosoms, is that what you mean? I can’t think that can necessarily be true. I would hope the performance… overcomes such boring questions”.
Mirren later described Parkinson as a “sexist old fart”.
WATCH: Memorable moments from Parkinson's star-studded show
Broadcaster and journalist Sir Michael Parkinson interviewed many of the world's most famous celebrities for his popular chat show, Parkinson.
Take a look at this video for some memorable moments from the series, which wasn't without controversy.
'The king of the chat show has died'
BBC Radio 4 presenter Nick Robinson has paid tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson, who he dubbed "the king of the chat show".
"He was the greatest interviewer of our age who owned Saturday night TV for year after year," Robinson tweeted.
Who was Michael Parkinson?
BBC
For millions, Michael Parkinson was a familiar face on British television for decades from the 70s to the 00s, but for the younger among you, let’s hear a little more about the broadcasting giant’s career.
He was most well-known for his long-running chat show Parkinson, where he interviewed some of the world’s most famous names, including Muhammad Ali, David and Victoria Beckham, Celine Dion, David Attenborough and Naomi Campbell.
In fact, he reckoned he interviewed more than 2,000 celebrities in his time.
He was always insistent that his guest, not himself, should be the star of the show - and had a unique, gentle but probing style.
After 25 years of hosting his talk show on the BBC and ITV, he announced his retirement in 2007.
His final show on ITV1 drew an audience of 8.3 million, and he brought the curtain down with a “wish list” of guests including Peter Kay, Billy Connolly and Dame Judi Dench.
TV chat show giant Michael Parkinson has died
BBC
Broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88.
A statement from Sir Michael's family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family."
The award-winning interviewer’s star-studded chat shows became essential viewing for millions in the 70s, 80s, and late 90s and 00s.
We’ll recap some of Parky’s classic moments, as well as tributes being paid to the broadcaster.
Awkward exchanges in that Helen Mirren interview
Speaking to the BBC in 2016, he admitted that re-watching the interview made him "cringe" because he "behaved like a prat".
And he said he felt he shouldn’t apologise over the incident, insisting that he and Mirren met again in 2008 and "laughed like two intelligent human beings".
Nicky Campbell: ‘He was a hero of mine’
Speaking during his phone-in on BBC Radio 5 Live, Nicky Campbell describes Sir Michael Parkinson as “the ultimate pro”.
“Me and so many others said growing up, ‘who do you want to be? I want to be Michael Parkinson,” he says.
Nicky says: "Every week we would think, ‘who’s Parkinson got this week’ he got the biggest stars on the planet.
“Can you imagine saying, ladies and gentlemen, Fred Astaire.”
Nicky remembers him as "one of the greatest interviewers of our age and a wonderful person".
Lord Sugar: 'End of an era'
Lord Alan Sugar says the news of Sir Michael Parkinson's death is "very sad" and calls it "the end of an era", writing on Twitter.
British comedian Eddie Izzard says Parkinson was the "king of the intelligent interview".
Izzard wrote on Twitter: "Very sad to hear that Michael Parkinson has left us. He was the king of the intelligent interview."
Memorable meetings with Muhammad Ali
One of Parkinson’s most famous guests was the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.
The pair met four times, and the Ali that showed up each time was always slightly different – sometimes cocky, sometimes angry, sometimes vulnerable.
Ali’s famous, often-replayed clip describing latent racism where he asks “how come everything is white?” came during Parkinson’s interview with the boxer in 1971.
But interviewing Ali wasn’t always easy, as Parkinson recalled in a 2016 interview.
"You could only give the impression of getting a grip on him as he flashed by. He'd do you up like a kipper, completely overwhelm you with his huge personality,” he said.
Parkinson expressed his pride at the interviews, calling Muhammad Ali an “extraordinary person”.
"I'm so proud of those interviews. Parts of them are rough and ready but we got some things right and you come away with the impression of a remarkable man,” said Parkinson.
Watch more highlights here.
BBC director general: 'Michael was the king of the chat show'
The BBC's director general Tim Davie has paid tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson.
Davie says: "Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.
"He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener.
"Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed."
Elaine Paige: 'We will never see his like again'
Actress and singer Elaine Paige says Sir Michael Parkinson was "a legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession".
Writing on Twitter, the BBC radio 2 presenter and former musical theatre star says she had known Sir Michael Parkinson for "many years" and had sung on his TV chat show.
Paige says "we will never see his like again. RIP Michael".
How Parky’s contempt for TV led to a decades-long career
Michael Parkinson’s move into television came when, as a newspaper journalist, he was invited to a screen test by Granada, which was commissioning a new current affairs programme.
Intending to go purely so he could write a cynical newspaper piece on the upstart new medium, he was quickly swept up in what he referred to as the "theatrical excitement" of the television studio.
Parkinson later reflected that he had never thought of television as a career:
"We had a contemptuous, bemused view of television at the Guardian in those days. We believed it would go away."
Read more in his obituary here.
Parkinson's dad didn't want him going down the pit
In a remarkable career, Michael Parkinson interviewed some of the most famous people in the world, including many of the Hollywood stars he had idolised as a child.
He was born in the South Yorkshire village of Cudworth in 28 March 1935, the son of a miner who was determined his boy would not follow him down the pit.
As a child in the days before television he used to go regularly to his local cinema, giving rise to a lifelong passion for film.
It was his National Service that finally got him out of the village and opened his eyes to the wider world beyond what he referred to as the "parochial" nature of his upbringing.
Continue reading our obituary here.
