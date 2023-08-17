BBC Copyright: BBC The two appeared on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show together in 2008 Image caption: The two appeared on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show together in 2008

Michael Parkinson was one of the great British interviewers, but even he had his less successful moments.

One infamous example was his interview with Helen Mirren in 1975, when Parkinson asked the then up-and-coming actress if her “equipment” had “hindered” her career.

She ran rings around him , saying “because serious actresses can’t have big bosoms, is that what you mean? I can’t think that can necessarily be true. I would hope the performance… overcomes such boring questions”.

Mirren later described Parkinson as a “sexist old fart”.

Speaking to the BBC in 2016, he admitted that re-watching the interview made him "cringe" because he "behaved like a prat".

And he said he felt he shouldn’t apologise over the incident, insisting that he and Mirren met again in 2008 and "laughed like two intelligent human beings".