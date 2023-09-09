Live
Musical stars tune up for Last Night of the Proms
UK audiences will be able to watch live from 19:00 on this page; those overseas will be able to hear the audio from BBC Radio 3.
What are the BBC Proms?
The Last Night of the Proms is a concert which acts as the finale to the biggest classical music festival in the world.
The Proms are a summer programme of shows centred on London’s Royal Albert Hall. The annual event was set up in 1895 and is now run by the BBC.
The Last Night is the 84th show of the 2023 season (and the 72nd at the Albert Hall) - which has featured big-name conductors like Simon Rattle, and even non-classical performers such as Self Esteem.
This year, it’s happened in venues in all four nations of the UK. Tickets for Last Night - featuring some of classical music’s top performers - are always a sell-out.
Read more about the highlights from this year’s season here.
Join me backstage at the Royal Albert Hall
Malu Cursino
Live at the Royal Albert Hall
After entering the hall and getting all necessary accreditations, I was delighted to see the musicians nailing down the last-minute details.
Rehearsals for tonight's show are happening right now, as I type.
I also spotted the one and only cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, one of the night's star performers.
Very soon, prommers will be filing in, and we'll be speaking to as many as possible.
Welcome to the Last Night of the Proms
Owen Amos
Live reporter
Some of the biggest names in classical music are gearing up for one of the shows of the year: the Last Night of the Proms.
Tickets were in high demand for the the show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It promises well-known pieces, premieres, and patriotic singalongs.
UK audiences can watch here from 19:00, and people around the world can listen to the audio here too - just click play at the top of the page.
We’ll have news, commentary, and reaction from the hall and around the world. Our first picture of the night, sent by reporter Malu Cursino, shows the final rehearsal.
I’ll be conducting - I’m joined by virtuoso talents Malu in the hall, and Michael Sheils Mcnamee in New Broadcasting House in London.