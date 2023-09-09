Thomas Jackson Copyright: Thomas Jackson Self Esteem perfoming at the BBC Proms in Gateshead in July Image caption: Self Esteem perfoming at the BBC Proms in Gateshead in July

The Last Night of the Proms is a concert which acts as the finale to the biggest classical music festival in the world.

The Proms are a summer programme of shows centred on London’s Royal Albert Hall. The annual event was set up in 1895 and is now run by the BBC.

The Last Night is the 84th show of the 2023 season (and the 72nd at the Albert Hall) - which has featured big-name conductors like Simon Rattle, and even non-classical performers such as Self Esteem.

This year, it’s happened in venues in all four nations of the UK. Tickets for Last Night - featuring some of classical music’s top performers - are always a sell-out.

