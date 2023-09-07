Olivia Dean took to the stage to perform Carmen, a track from her album dedicated to her grandmother and the journey she made to the UK from the Caribbean.
She’s previously described it as a love letter to her granny and the Windrush generation.
On stage alongside the singer, were a live steel pan band - a nod to her Grandma’s roots.
It’s not just a big week for Olivia but her grandma too, as she turned 80 on Tuesday and promised her granddaughter she would try and stay up to watch the performance.
J Hus not playing tonight
An update up from Megan and Mark at the Apollo - nominee J Hus has pulled out of tonight's show due to illness.
They’re playing a clip of his song Militerian in the place where he would have performed.
Important news from the bar: Card payments are back!
Mark Savage
BBC Music correspondent
Important news from the bar, where some card payments are now possible.
People are buying several rounds at once “just in case”.
In this heat?
Ezra Collective - Where I’m Meant To Be
Mark Savage
BBC Music correspondent
Spearheading London's burgeoning and boundary-breaking jazz scene, Ezra Collective released their debut album, You Can't Steal My Joy, in 2019.
Bursting with life, it combined elements of Afrobeat, jazz, reggae, salsa, hip-hop and grime. But before they could take it on tour, the pandemic hit.
Where I'm Meant To Be was written and recorded in lockdown, inspired by a conversation about imposter syndrome with film director Sir Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave, Small Axe).
Rather than reflect the isolation of the Covid era, the album is a joyous celebration of camaraderie and friendship - assisted by singers like Jorja Smith and Emeli Sandé; and rappers including Kojey Radical and Sampa The Great.
Soulful and rhythmically propulsive, it's guaranteed to make you move.
The critics said: "An exceptional album that centres joy and community, radiates positivity and youthful abandon, and could well be the one to cross over to the big league." - The Guardian
Ezra Collective raise the roof
Guy Lambert
Reporting from the Hammersmith Apollo
The temperature in the room is hot, but it just got hotter. Ezra Collective raise the roof here at the Mercurys.
Jazz is most definitely back.
How is the Mercury Prize judged?
About 230 albums are usually entered (it costs £190+ VAT), and a judging panel listens to them all and then meets to determine the 12“albums of the year”. There are no categories and it’s open to all genres of music.
The judges then meet again on the day of the award ceremony to determine the sole winner. “This can be a long process”, the prize’s website says, adding "the judges base their decision solely on the quality of the music on the album”.
Their discussions are confidential, so we don’t really know what happens behind closed doors while they deliberate.
This year’s judging panel is:
Anna Calvi – Musician, songwriter and composer
Danielle Perry – Broadcaster and writer
Hannah Peel – Musician, songwriter and composer
Jamie Cullum – Musician and broadcaster
Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster and DJ
Jeff Smith – Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2
Lea Stonhill – Music programming consultant
Mistajam – Songwriter, DJ & broadcaster
Phil Alexander – Creative director, Kerrang!/contributing editor, Mojo
Sian Eleri – Broadcaster & DJ
Tshepo Mokoena – Music Writer & Author
Will Hodgkinson – Chief rock and pop critic, the Times
Our man's view of what's happening
Just to give you an idea of the setup at the Hammersmith Apollo - here's music correspondent Mark Savage's view from inside the room:
Jessie Ware has an alter-ego
Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter
Singer Jessie Ware, nominated for her album That! Feels Good! has some experience when it comes to the Mercury Prize.
Not only has she been nominated before, but has previously even been a judge.
“It’s celebrating the best British and Irish album, I’ve been on the panel and I know how much time they take in dissecting these records,” she told 5 Live’s Colin Paterson.
“I’m proud of my record so much, but for other people to pat you on the back, it’s a nice feeling. And you get a trophy even if you don’t win, so that’s great too!”
The album’s sound has been described as sexy, something Ware says she has to get into character for.
“I pretend that I’m somebody else, because really I’m a mother of three doing the school run, but on the album I assume this alter-ego, it’s very fun.”
Who are the favourites in the room?
Mark Savage
Reporting from the Hammersmith Apollo
As the montage of nominated albums, you can ascertain who the music industry bigwigs want to win.
Olivia Dean gets a huge cheer from the fancy tables at the front; in the circle next to me, everyone goes wild for Jockstrap.
I don’t have a clap-o-meter (note to self: buy a clap-o-meter for next year) but it feels like Loyle Carner and Young Fathers are the favourites in the room.
Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!
Mark Savage
BBC Music correspondent
The exclamation marks are deliberate. Jessie Ware's fifth album That! Feels Good! is a big old celebration of sensual pleasure and escapism, set to a thumping disco beat.
It builds on the groundwork of 2020's What's Your Pleasure, a dancefloor-focused album that acted as a reset button on Ware's career.
This time round, she adds a soulful, brassy bounce to the four-on-floor beats, with the help of the eight-piece band Kokoroko.
Highlights include Free Yourself, a giddy anthem to sexual autonomy. "Why don't you please yourself? If it feels so good then don't you stop!" sings Ware in full diva mode.
Shake The Bottle is a flirtatious invitation to "make my bottle pop".
On These Lips she whispers coyly: "These two lips could do so much more."
The title of Freak Me Now is self-explanatory.
"Weirdly, considering I'm quite prudish, I've found it really fun tapping into this world," she told the BBC.
"It gives me freedom musically. Hopefully it's slightly classy, with a bit of innuendo." Mission accomplished.
The critics said: "It's an album that confirms the sound of an artist continuing to push forward, a unified expression of joy that is never anything but bold, playful and fun." - Music OMH
Jessie Ware kicks things off
The performances are under way at the Hammersmith Apollo.
The first on stage is Jessie Ware, who is nominated for her album That! Feels Good!
Bit of bar trouble
Mark Savage
Reporting from the Hammersmith Apollo
There's chaos inside the Hammersmith Apollo, where the bar is unable to accept card payments.
They’re not set up for cash either.
Everybody is being handed paper cups of iced water. I bet that’s not the case on the artists' tables.
Raye says Mercury nomination feels like a ‘sick dream’
Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter
Singer Raye, who is shortlisted for My 21st Century Blues, says it “feels like some sort of sick dream” to be up for the Mercury Prize.
She tells the BBC's Mark Savage her album being recognised is “something the young me wouldn’t even believe was a reality”.
“I’m savouring this moment, got my whole family coming tonight, and I’m just so grateful,” she says.
Raye was originally signed to a major record label, but has previously talked about the struggles she had to convince them to release her album.
Social media users came to her defence when she explained her situation, and she went on to leave the label altogether.
“Twitter kind of saved me,” she recalls.
“I became an independent artist and took some time to just shed any other opinions, any negative words. I put out an album that I love and believe in, and I just trusted my instincts and my gut and just got super lucky, the stars aligned.”
WATCH: Who won last year’s Mercury Prize?
London rapper Little Simz walked away with the much-coveted Mercury award last year.
The 28-year-old took the £25,000 award for her fourth album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, a hip-hop coming-of-age tale delivered with a cinematic sweep.
She told the ceremony in London on Tuesday she was"very overwhelmed and grateful" to receive the honour.
And the star paid tribute to the other nominees, who included Self Esteem, Wet Leg, Harry Styles and Sam Fender.
"We all made incredible albums," she said on stage."We all changed people's lives with our music, and that's the most important thing."
Olivia Dean ‘feels epic’ to be at shortlisted
Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter
We've been hearing from a lot of the nominees ahead of tonight's ceremony - including Olivia Dean, who is is nominated tonight for her album Messy.
She describes as a“warm cup of tomato soup on a Sunday afternoon”.
“It’s going to fill you up, really nicely, in your soul and in your heart,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Colin Paterson.
“And you might dance around too. You’re going to go through a spectrum of emotions but you’re going to feel really good at the end.”
Dean, who went to the Brit school and has also worked with Rudimental, counts Carole King, Aretha Franklin and Lauryn Hill among her musical influences.
Her album is, she explains, dedicated to her grandmother Carmen - who came to the UK as part of Windrush and is celebrating her 80th birthday this week.
Asked how she feels about being shortlisted, Dean says:
“It means everything, I know some people are really cool and like‘awards don’t mean anything’, but they do.
“And I feel really blessed and grateful to be recognised because I worked really hard on this album and I put my whole heart into it and it feels epic to be here.”
The award’s real value is exposure
Mark Savage
Reporting from the Hammersmith Apollo
Pulp, Primal Scream, PJ Harvey, Skepta, Wolf Alice - the Mercury Prize gets it right more often than not. Even when the judges’ choose what seems like an outlier - James Blake, say, in 2013 - history often proves them right.
But the only predictable thing about the Mercury is it’s unpredictability.
Any of the 12 albums on tonight’s shortlist would be a worthy winner, from Jessie Ware’s flirtatious disco opus That! Feels Good! to Loyle Carner’s rumination on fatherhood in Hugo.
On the red carpet, no-one really seemed to mind whether they won or not - although Carner’s eyes lit up when I told him the prize comes with a cheque for £25,000.
The award’s real value is exposure: The Irish folk band Lankum told me they’d been contacted by hundreds of people on social media who’d discovered their music through the shortlist.
That said, a win becomes a permanent line in your biography - even for a band as big as the Arctic Monkeys.
We’ll find out who gets that honour in just a couple of hours.
Who are this year’s nominees?
Here are the 12 nominees from the British Isles, who all have albums contending for the Mercury Prize 2023:
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Ezra Collective - Where I’m Meant to Be
Fred Again... - Actual Life 3(January 1 - September 9, 2022)
Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!
J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
Lankum - False Lankum
Loyle Carner - hugo
Olivia Dean - Messy
Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Shygirl - Nymph
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Eyes on the prize
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Good evening. You join us as we gear up to find out the winner of this year’s £25,000 Mercury Prize for the best British and Irish album of the year.
Rapper Loyle Carner, former winners Young Fathers and experimental pop artists Jockstrap are among the favourites to win, but with the prize known for its unpredictability, it’s a waiting game until the winner is announced around 2200 BST.
The stars have already been out on the red carpet, and within the next hour the ceremony will be getting under way, with performances by most of the 12 nominees.
Stay with us and we’ll bring you the best pictures, interviews and all the background. And of course, the moment itself.
- Arctic Monkeys - The Car
- Ezra Collective - Where I’m Meant to Be
- Fred Again... - Actual Life 3(January 1 - September 9, 2022)
- Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!
- J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
- Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
- Lankum - False Lankum
- Loyle Carner - hugo
- Olivia Dean - Messy
- Raye - My 21st Century Blues
- Shygirl - Nymph
- Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Eyes on the prize
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Good evening. You join us as we gear up to find out the winner of this year’s £25,000 Mercury Prize for the best British and Irish album of the year.
Rapper Loyle Carner, former winners Young Fathers and experimental pop artists Jockstrap are among the favourites to win, but with the prize known for its unpredictability, it’s a waiting game until the winner is announced around 2200 BST.
The stars have already been out on the red carpet, and within the next hour the ceremony will be getting under way, with performances by most of the 12 nominees.
Stay with us and we’ll bring you the best pictures, interviews and all the background. And of course, the moment itself.