Olivia Dean took to the stage to perform Carmen, a track from her album dedicated to her grandmother and the journey she made to the UK from the Caribbean.

She’s previously described it as a love letter to her granny and the Windrush generation.

On stage alongside the singer, were a live steel pan band - a nod to her Grandma’s roots.

It’s not just a big week for Olivia but her grandma too, as she turned 80 on Tuesday and promised her granddaughter she would try and stay up to watch the performance.