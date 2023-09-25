The loss of pay to writers has not been the only economic cost of the walkouts, with some putting the financial toll of the strikes in the US in the billions.

The pain has been felt in California, as well as other key production areas in New Mexico, Georgia and New York.

Affected businesses include many which work in and around the production of film and TV, like costume suppliers, carpenters and catering firms - as their production support or on-set services were no longer needed.

According to an estimate from the Milken Institute think tank, the strikes are anticipated to have cost at least $5bn (£4.1bn). California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, said the deal would revive a major sector of his state’s economy.