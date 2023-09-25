The loss of pay to writers has not been the only economic cost of the walkouts, with some putting the financial toll of the strikes in the US in the billions.
The pain has been felt in California, as well as other key production areas in New Mexico, Georgia and New York.
Affected businesses include many which work in and around the production of film and TV, like costume suppliers, carpenters and catering firms - as their production support or on-set services were no longer needed.
According to an estimate from the Milken Institute think tank, the strikes are anticipated to have cost at least $5bn (£4.1bn). California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, said the deal would revive a major sector of his state’s economy.
What the dispute is about
As well as issues around pay, the writers fear the impact of artificial intelligence potentially supplanting their talents.
Negotiations also broke down over staffing levels and the "residuals" they receive for popular streaming shows.
Residuals are the payments writers, actors and others get for a TV or film being rebroadcast or sold - like DVD sales, getting repeated on TV at a later date or licensing to streaming services.
Traditionally, writers would receive additional payments when their programmes were repeated. However, this model was undermined by streaming.
Part of the payments writers now receive includes a sum intended to compensate for the royalties they are not receiving from broadcast repeats.
But writers have said their earnings from streaming are a fraction of the money they would have got from broadcast TV shows.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'Thank you, thank you, thank you' - optimism over the deal
Writers seem optimistic the agreement will bring an end to the industrial action and WGA's 11,000 members back to work.
Adam Conover, who wrote and starred in The G Word on Netflix, tweeted on Monday: "We did it. We have a tentative deal.”
"Over the coming days, we'll discuss and vote on it, together, as a democratic union. But today, I want to thank every single WGA member, and every fellow worker who stood with us in solidarity. You made this possible."
Alex Zaragoza, a writer on Amazon Freevee series Primo, said she reacted to the news by "crying, screaming, throwing up,(and) crying again".
"Thank you thank you thank you to all of our strike captains who have held us down at every picket these last 146 days,” she said.“(You) kept us hydrated, informed, sunblocked, safe from cars, and feeling encouraged. Love y'all!!"
When will shows be back?
Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter
HBO / Warner MediaCopyright: HBO / Warner Media
The anticipated resolution of the strike means writers on several popular TV series can now return to work on them.
They include The Last of Us, Billions, Stranger Things, The Handmaid's Tale, Hacks, Severance, Yellowjackets and Abbott Elementary.
However, that doesn’t mean all these shows will immediately resume shooting. Bear in mind that while the writers may be on the brink of returning, actors are still striking.
As a result, the first TV shows audiences will probably see back on air are those which don’t involve actors – namely the daytime and late-night talk shows. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers are among the prime time chat show hosts whose shows can now return.
Audiences can expect to see some of them back on air as early as next month. As for daytime, programmes such as The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk are also likely to resume very soon.
"Their productions would all be in shape," an source told Hollywood publication Variety.
TV dramas and comedies will take longer to come back, not just because of the ongoing actors' strike, but also because it is more logistically complicated to get large-scale productions off the ground.
What's in the agreement?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The short answer is: We don’t know yet.
Announcing the tentative agreement, the WGA union's negotiating committee asked for patience on details of the pact.
The committee also cautioned they need to make sure everything agreed "is codified in final contract language".
"And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last 'i' is dotted,” they said in a statement.
Writers hail 'meaningful protections and gains'
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Announcing their proposed deal with studio bosses, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) described it as "exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers".
The agreement in principle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was reached after five days of intense negotiations.
But it's not a final agreement, as the details are being ironed out and WGA members must still have a final say.
The guild's message on the proposed deal said it was not yet calling off the strike, but did suspend picketing.The union's members and leadership need to agree a three-year contract before they return to work.
Tentative deal reached to end US writers' strike
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Late last night Los Angeles time, screenwriters for TV and films
in the US said they had reached a tentative deal with studio bosses that could
see them end their strikes.
The walkout of behind-the-scenes staff, which has lasted for
nearly five months, is the longest strike to hit Hollywood in decades and has
halted most studio production.
But before you get too excited about the return of your
favourite shows, the deal is by no means final as the writers in question must
have the final say on the deal.
A separate issue delaying any return to most TV and film
production is an ongoing strike among actors, launched in July.
Stick with us and we'll bring you any updates, as well as
reaction and analysis of proposed deal.
Live Reporting
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters HBO / Warner MediaCopyright: HBO / Warner Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Estimates put cost of strikes in the billions
The loss of pay to writers has not been the only economic cost of the walkouts, with some putting the financial toll of the strikes in the US in the billions.
The pain has been felt in California, as well as other key production areas in New Mexico, Georgia and New York.
Affected businesses include many which work in and around the production of film and TV, like costume suppliers, carpenters and catering firms - as their production support or on-set services were no longer needed.
According to an estimate from the Milken Institute think tank, the strikes are anticipated to have cost at least $5bn (£4.1bn). California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, said the deal would revive a major sector of his state’s economy.
What the dispute is about
As well as issues around pay, the writers fear the impact of artificial intelligence potentially supplanting their talents.
Negotiations also broke down over staffing levels and the "residuals" they receive for popular streaming shows.
Residuals are the payments writers, actors and others get for a TV or film being rebroadcast or sold - like DVD sales, getting repeated on TV at a later date or licensing to streaming services.
Traditionally, writers would receive additional payments when their programmes were repeated. However, this model was undermined by streaming.
Part of the payments writers now receive includes a sum intended to compensate for the royalties they are not receiving from broadcast repeats.
But writers have said their earnings from streaming are a fraction of the money they would have got from broadcast TV shows.
'Thank you, thank you, thank you' - optimism over the deal
Writers seem optimistic the agreement will bring an end to the industrial action and WGA's 11,000 members back to work.
Adam Conover, who wrote and starred in The G Word on Netflix, tweeted on Monday: "We did it. We have a tentative deal.”
"Over the coming days, we'll discuss and vote on it, together, as a democratic union. But today, I want to thank every single WGA member, and every fellow worker who stood with us in solidarity. You made this possible."
Alex Zaragoza, a writer on Amazon Freevee series Primo, said she reacted to the news by "crying, screaming, throwing up,(and) crying again".
"Thank you thank you thank you to all of our strike captains who have held us down at every picket these last 146 days,” she said.“(You) kept us hydrated, informed, sunblocked, safe from cars, and feeling encouraged. Love y'all!!"
When will shows be back?
Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter
The anticipated resolution of the strike means writers on several popular TV series can now return to work on them.
They include The Last of Us, Billions, Stranger Things, The Handmaid's Tale, Hacks, Severance, Yellowjackets and Abbott Elementary.
However, that doesn’t mean all these shows will immediately resume shooting. Bear in mind that while the writers may be on the brink of returning, actors are still striking.
As a result, the first TV shows audiences will probably see back on air are those which don’t involve actors – namely the daytime and late-night talk shows. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers are among the prime time chat show hosts whose shows can now return.
Audiences can expect to see some of them back on air as early as next month. As for daytime, programmes such as The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk are also likely to resume very soon.
"Their productions would all be in shape," an source told Hollywood publication Variety.
TV dramas and comedies will take longer to come back, not just because of the ongoing actors' strike, but also because it is more logistically complicated to get large-scale productions off the ground.
What's in the agreement?
The short answer is: We don’t know yet.
Announcing the tentative agreement, the WGA union's negotiating committee asked for patience on details of the pact.
The committee also cautioned they need to make sure everything agreed "is codified in final contract language".
"And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last 'i' is dotted,” they said in a statement.
Writers hail 'meaningful protections and gains'
Announcing their proposed deal with studio bosses, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) described it as "exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers".
The agreement in principle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was reached after five days of intense negotiations.
But it's not a final agreement, as the details are being ironed out and WGA members must still have a final say.
The guild's message on the proposed deal said it was not yet calling off the strike, but did suspend picketing.The union's members and leadership need to agree a three-year contract before they return to work.
Tentative deal reached to end US writers' strike
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Late last night Los Angeles time, screenwriters for TV and films in the US said they had reached a tentative deal with studio bosses that could see them end their strikes.
The walkout of behind-the-scenes staff, which has lasted for nearly five months, is the longest strike to hit Hollywood in decades and has halted most studio production.
But before you get too excited about the return of your favourite shows, the deal is by no means final as the writers in question must have the final say on the deal.
A separate issue delaying any return to most TV and film production is an ongoing strike among actors, launched in July.
Stick with us and we'll bring you any updates, as well as reaction and analysis of proposed deal.