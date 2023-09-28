From stage star to Dumbledore: Tributes paid to Sir Michael Gambon

BBC Copyright: BBC

Dame Eileen Atkins, who was a friend of Gambon and starred alongside him on BBC One's drama Cranford, called the actor "a lot of fun".

She says he "always pretended he didn’t take it very seriously. Of course, he does really take it seriously," she tells the BBC's World at One programme.

Calling his stage presence "amazing", Atkins says he could walk on stage and "he commanded the whole audience immediately".

She adds that there was "something very sweet about him, this huge man who could look very frightening but there was something incredibly sweet inside Michael".

“I will always remember that man.”