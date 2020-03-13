Coronavirus news stream

Posted at 10:3610:36Cash, church, markets and coronavirusVideo contentVideo caption: Four reasons why it will be difficult to stop coronavirus in AfricaFour reasons why it will be difficult to stop coronavirus in AfricaFour challenges in Africa that would make it difficult to stop Covid-19.
Coronavirus forces Lanarkshire school closure
Lanark Grammar School is shut temporarily as a precaution but officials plan to reopen it on Monday.Read more
First coronavirus death confirmed in India
The 76-year-old man returned from Saudi Arabia on 29 February after a month-long visit.Read more
Coronavirus: Sick people asked to self-isolate
People with a new cough or fever are being asked to stay at home for a week.Read more
Coronavirus' impact on sport - timeline
The spread of coronavirus around the world has impacted the staging of sporting events. This is what has been affected so far.Read more
LiveLiveMarkets volatile as coronavirus closures widen
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is awaiting test results, as China reports just eight new cases.Follow