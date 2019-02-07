Live

Health news stream

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  6. Officials find allergens in Cumbrian food samples

    Cumbrian trading standards staff say they found undeclared allergens in a number of samples of food bought in the county.

    The officials carry out regular checks and last year prosecuted two takeaways for having undeclared peanut protein in meals, and the issue has gained prominence after the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15.

    Trading standards staff collected 50 samples from 41 businesses in the county, testing them against claims that the food were free of specific allergens or substances that some people cannot tolerate.

    Seven out of 22 takeaway shops failed to provide a requested peanut-free meal, three out of 23 samples supposedly gluten-free were not, and a sticky toffee pudding described as vegan and dairy free contained a milk protein.

    Quote Message: To those who suffer from an allergy, even a tiny amount of the allergen contained within food can have devastating consequences.” from County councillor Celia Tibble Cabinet member for trading standards
    County councillor Celia TibbleCabinet member for trading standards
Back to top