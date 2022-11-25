Nurses to stage biggest strike in NHS history in December

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, says the governments has "chosen a strike over listening to nursing staff".

"I have tried now for two weeks, on multiple occasions, to get the government at Westminster to listen to the voice of our members but that has fallen on deaf ears," she tells BBC Breakfast.

Cullen says nurses have been "pushed to the position" of strike action.

"Nurses will stand on picket lines, losing a day's pay on both occasions, when they cannot afford it," she says.

Nurses will be taking action to "speak up for their patients" and will continue to do so until the government "listens to them", Cullen says.

She accuses the government - with exception of Scotland - of "turning their back on nursing staff".

"Turn your back on nurses, you turn your back on patients," she adds.