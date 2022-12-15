Nurses to hold biggest strike in NHS history

It's hard to see at the moment how this dispute is resolved.

The government (which remember is negotiating for the NHS in England here) is adamant it can't afford the pay demands of nurses. It says any extra money for pay would mean taking resources away from other parts of the NHS.

There is also a fear that if one part of the public sector gets a significant pay rise, others would demand the same.

But cost of living pressures are significant - and the Royal College of Nursing believes the Govt has to go further to ensure its members have a decent standard of living.

Both sides say they want to keep talking. The problem is, when they get around the table they are talking about different things. The government will only discuss conditions and won't revisit this year's pay offer. The RCN says that's got to be on the table.

That's how we got to today's unprecedented strike. It's also why a solution is difficult to see unless one side shifts their position.