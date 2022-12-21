Today’s industrial action will affect non-life threatening calls, meaning those who suffer trips, falls or other injuries may not receive the usual route of emergency care.
All category one calls - the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest - will be responded to, while some ambulance trusts have agreed exemptions with unions for specific incidents within category two, which are serious conditions such as stroke or chest pain.
If someone has a life and limb emergency, they should call 999.
And if it's not that kind of emergency, they will be told to seek different advice.
If it is the kind of emergency where they would usually call 111, then they should do that, or they should consult a GP or pharmacist.
NHS advice for the public during the strike
Ahead of today’s strikes, the NHS has issued some advice to the public:
Use NHS services "appropriately" - this includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and only using 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency
Patients with non life-threatening conditions will have to wait longer than usual for an ambulance and may be asked to make their own way to hospital - although it is important that they get medical advice from 111 or 999 before doing so
The public are asked to take "sensible steps" to keep themselves and others safe during the disruption, such as drinking responsibly or checking up on a vulnerable family member or neighbour
The NHS says it will contact anyone whose medical appointment has to be rescheduled due to strikes. Anyone who has not been contacted is asked to attend appointments as planned
People are reminded that general practice, community pharmacies, and dentistry are not impacted by the strikes
Welcome to our coverage of the ambulance workers' strike
Welcome to our live coverage as we get ready for another day of strikes - this time by ambulance staff across most of England and Wales.
This strike, which is over a pay dispute, involves paramedics, call handlers and support workers who are represented by the unions Unison, Unite and GMB.
The military are on standby to help out.
Workers are striking at different times in different regions.
Officials say these walkouts will not affect life-threatening calls made to 999, but health leaders have nonetheless said patient safety can’t be guaranteed.
The unions have asked for above-inflation pay rises, which is more money than was recommended earlier this year by the NHS pay review body.
The government has so far said no. Stay with us for the latest developments throughout the day.
What is the impact on care?
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
