Today’s industrial action will affect non-life threatening calls, meaning those who suffer trips, falls or other injuries may not receive the usual route of emergency care.

All category one calls - the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest - will be responded to, while some ambulance trusts have agreed exemptions with unions for specific incidents within category two, which are serious conditions such as stroke or chest pain.

If someone has a life and limb emergency, they should call 999.

And if it's not that kind of emergency, they will be told to seek different advice.

If it is the kind of emergency where they would usually call 111, then they should do that, or they should consult a GP or pharmacist.