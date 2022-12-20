PA Media Copyright: PA Media Pat Cullen joined the picket line outside Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary early on Tuesday Image caption: Pat Cullen joined the picket line outside Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary early on Tuesday

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) General Secretary Pat Cullen has said "we are truly sorry" for every patient that has their case disrupted because of the nursing strikes.

However, she adds that any disruption to a health service "that's as fragile as ours" is something that this government "really needs to take a long, hard look at".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should ask himself why nurses are about to strike for the second time in their history.

Cullen urges Sunak to meet with her to discuss solutions rather than talking to nurses "through the safety of the media".