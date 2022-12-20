Government needs to take a long, hard look at health - RCN chief
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) General Secretary Pat Cullen has said "we are truly sorry" for every patient that has their case disrupted because of the nursing strikes.
However, she adds that any disruption to a health service "that's as fragile as ours" is something that this government "really needs to take a long, hard look at".
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should ask himself why nurses are about to strike for the second time in their history.
Cullen urges Sunak to meet with her to discuss solutions rather than talking to nurses "through the safety of the media".
Pay demands 'unaffordable', health secretary says
Speaking ahead of the strike, Health Secretary Steve Barclay says it is "disappointing" that some nurses are striking - and calls the Royal College of Nursing's pay-rise demands "unaffordable".
The RCN is calling for a pay rise for nurses of 5% above inflation, which would mean a pay rise of more than 19%.
Barclay says:
I hugely value the work of our NHS staff and it is disappointing some union members are going ahead with further strike action when we know the impact this has on patients.
I hugely value the work of our NHS staff and it is disappointing some union members are going ahead with further strike action when we know the impact this has on patients.
The RCN's demands are unaffordable during these challenging times and would take money away from frontline services while they are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic. I'm open to engaging with the unions on how to make the NHS a better place to work.
The RCN’s demands are unaffordable during these challenging times and would take money away from frontline services while they are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic. I’m open to engaging with the unions on how to make the NHS a better place to work.
Barclay adds that he's been working with the NHS and across government to "protect safe staffing levels".
"The NHS remains open, patients should
continue to come forward for emergency and urgent medical care. They should
also continue to turn up to appointments unless they have been contacted by the
NHS."
The RCN says nurses' salaries have been squeezed for years, which it says compromises patient care because it makes it difficult to attract and retain nurses.
About a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England
All the health boards in Northern Ireland
All but one healthboard in Wales
Emergency care will continue to be provided during the walkouts. GP services will be unaffected as nurses working in practices were not entitled to take part in the ballot.
Strike action has been suspended in Scotland after ministers there made a fresh pay offer. It has been accepted by some unions, but others such as the RCN are still consulting members.
The strike ballot was sent to 300,000 RCN members - representing around two-thirds of the nurse workforce.
And because a series of individual ballots were held at NHS trusts and boards, rather than one national ballot, nurses at more than 40% of England's hospitals, mental health and community services are not entitled to strike because the turnout was too low in those votes.
Why are nurses going on strike?
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is calling for a rise of 5% above the RPI inflation rate, which measures how much prices are going up over time and is currently higher than 14%.
That would mean more than a 19% pay rise, which the government has said is unaffordable.
NHS staff in England and Wales - including nurses - have been given an average increase of 4.75%. The lowest-paid nurses were guaranteed a rise of at least £1,400.
In Scotland, NHS staff were initially offered 5%, which was later changed to a flat rate of just over £2,200 - and was rejected by the RCN. An improved pay offer averaging 7.5% has since been made and has been accepted by some unions. Others, including the RCN, are still considering it. Nurses are not striking in Scotland.
The RCN says this year's below-inflation pay award followed years of squeezes on nurses' salaries. It says average pay for nurses fell by 6% between 2011 and 2021 - once inflation is taken into account - compared with a 4.6% drop across the whole UK workforce.
The RCN says this is compromising care, because it means the NHS is struggling to attract and retain nurses.
But Health Secretary Steve Barclay has called the strikes “disappointing” and strikers’ demands “unaffordable”.
The government has also said this year's pay rise is in line with what the independent NHS Pay Review Body recommended.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland go on strike for the second time this month.
The walkout follows a dispute with the government over pay and will involve members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in about a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, all health boards in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales.
Last Thursday, the first strike day, at least 19,000 patients had surgeries and appointments postponed - according to figures released by NHS trusts in England and Northern Ireland. In England alone, 9,999 staff were absent from work because of the strike.
Nurses will still provide life-preserving care, but other services, such as some cancer treatment or urgent testing, may be partially staffed. Routine services, such as planned operations, district nursing and mental health care will be affected.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments throughout the day.
