There is more optimism in pay talks, with ministers looking at options for a compromise.

But we don’t know enough at the moment to say with certainty whether that will avoid future strikes.

How much money would be involved? When would it happen? Would unions agree? All unanswered questions.

As things stand, there aren’t any further confirmed talks in the diary.

Ministers introduced minimum service legislation to Parliament yesterday. But it will be some time before that becomes law and could have any impact.

That legislation is causing tension with unions, who think it’s an attack on the right to strike.

There is also tension over which calls will be responded to today.

Striking workers will got to the most serious Category 1 999 calls. When it comes to Category 2, local arrangements are in place.

Some ministers have said that will lead to a postcode lottery. The business secretary has suggested unions are putting lives at risk.

Unions are angry at those accusations and say deals have been negotiated across England.