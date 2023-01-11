There is more optimism in pay talks, with ministers looking
at options for a compromise.
But we don’t know enough at the moment to say with certainty
whether that will avoid future strikes.
How much money would be involved? When would it happen?
Would unions agree? All unanswered questions.
As things stand, there aren’t any further confirmed talks in
the diary.
Ministers introduced minimum service legislation to Parliament yesterday. But it will be some time before that becomes law and
could have any impact.
That legislation is causing tension with unions, who think
it’s an attack on the right to strike.
There is also tension over which calls will be responded to
today.
Striking
workers will got to the most serious Category 1 999 calls. When it comes to Category 2, local arrangements are in place.
Some ministers have said that will lead to a postcode
lottery. The business secretary has suggested unions are putting lives at risk.
Unions are angry at those accusations and say deals have
been negotiated across England.
What is the situation around the country?
As we've been saying, 20,000 ambulance, paramedics and call handler staff have all walked out over an ongoing industrial dispute over pay and staffing.
The strike is affecting services across most areas of England and the Welsh Ambulance Service - with only the East of England and Isle of Wight Ambulance Service trusts unaffected. There are no strikes in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Here's a quick look at the situation in north-east England.
Sharon Barbour is on a picket line in Gateshead and has been speaking to strikers.
They say a general decline of pay and conditions in the NHS is at the heart of why they are on strike adding the health service "needs investment and funding".
"We can't work like this anymore, the NHS is broken and the staff are broken," one worker explains.
What if I need to call 999?
If in need of emergency care, you should still call 999. There will still be staff answering emergency calls and sending out some ambulances.
All category one calls - classed as the most life-threatening situations, such as cardiac arrest - will be responded to by an ambulance.
However, conditions which are serious but not judged to be immediately life-threatening - which could include some people who may be having a stroke - might not be immediately attended to by emergency teams.
Instead, more clinicians are being brought in to answer 999 calls and judge the right response for individual patients.
Some ambulance trusts have agreed exemptions with unions for specific incidents within this category - known as category two calls.
Urgent problems that fit into category
NHS advice during the ambulance strike
The NHS has issued guidance to the public during today's strike by ambulance staff in England:
Use NHS services "wisely" - they advise using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and only using 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency
The NHS says patients whose conditions are not life-threatening may not get an ambulance on strike days, as fewer vehicles will be on the roads and those with life-threatening needs will be prioritised
The NHS will contact anyone whose medical appointment has to be rescheduled due to strikes. Anyone who has not been contacted is asked to attend appointments as planned
The public is asked to play their part to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours during strike action
GP services will be running as normal on strike days and the public should continue to attend scheduled GP appointments
Emergency care system has effectively collapsed, paramedic says
The UK government says pay rises for ambulance workers and nurses were decided by independent pay review bodies.
Unison says the latest strikes are a direct result of the government’s “repeated refusal to negotiate improvements to NHS pay this year”.
The governments in England and Wales have given NHS staff an average rise of 4.75%.
Ambulance staff went on strike in England and Wales in December and Unison warned today’s action would be an escalation of that.
What is the impact likely to be?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The impact of the walkout will vary by which part of the country you live in.
The first thing to bear in mind is that under trade union laws striking staff have to ensure life-preserving care is provided.
While that is not strictly defined, the highest category calls - the immediately life-threatening ones where patients are in cardiac arrest or not breathing - should be covered.
Category two calls, which include things such as heart attacks and strokes, may only be partially covered. It could mean patients who have had falls not getting an ambulance response.
To ensure life-preserving care is provided union members agree to cross the picket line and work under a system known as derogation, while remaining supportive of strike action.
The second issue is that the two unions do not have a strike mandate for every service in England and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
In Wales only GMB members will walkout. In England Unison has a mandate in half of the 10 services and GMB in eight. Only the East of England will remain completely unaffected.
Between them the two unions represent around two-thirds of ambulance staff.
Ambulance staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland are not on strike.
Ambulance staff on strike in large parts of England and all of Wales
Welcome to our rolling coverage as ambulance staff go on strike in some areas of England and across the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Crews last went on strike in December but this time more staff are joining the action - not just 999 response crews.Services in many parts of England and all of Wales will take industrial action over pay and staffing.
Leaders from the Unison union say the strike is a direct result of the government's refusal to negotiate over pay.
Life-threatening calls to 999, as well as the most serious emergencies, will still be responded to, they say.
Use NHS services "wisely" - they advise using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and only using 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency
-
The NHS says patients whose conditions are not life-threatening may not get an ambulance on strike days, as fewer vehicles will be on the roads and those with life-threatening needs will be prioritised
-
The NHS will contact anyone whose medical appointment has to be rescheduled due to strikes. Anyone who has not been contacted is asked to attend appointments as planned
-
The public is asked to play their part to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours during strike action
- GP services will be running as normal on strike days and the public should continue to attend scheduled GP appointments
No talks in the diary for today
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
