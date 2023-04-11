On Friday, the British Medical Association (BMA) union expressed “frustration” at the government’s approach to pay talks, saying Health Secretary Steve Barclay was refusing to meet.

The BMA said it had made a "serious and substantial offer to the minister”, which meant it was “within his gift” to halt strike action. “We very much expect that an offer will be a starting point in the discussions, rather than the final deal we agree,” it added.

“But until the minister's office makes that offer and agrees to meet with us, we cannot consider stopping the strike action and starting negotiations.” The BMA continued: "The ball is now very much in the secretary of state's court.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson did not respond to suggestions Barclay was refusing to meet the union. They said the department had urged the BMA to find a“realistic approach” as it said it had done with other health unions.

"We are working with NHS England to put in place contingency plans to protect patient safety,” the spokesperson added. “The NHS will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care and trauma.”