On Friday, the British Medical Association (BMA) union expressed “frustration” at the government’s approach to pay talks, saying Health Secretary Steve Barclay was refusing to meet.
The BMA said it had made a "serious and substantial offer to the minister”, which meant it was “within his gift” to halt strike action. “We very much expect that an offer will be a starting point in the discussions, rather than the final deal we agree,” it added.
“But until the minister's office makes that offer and agrees to meet with us, we cannot consider stopping the strike action and starting negotiations.” The BMA continued: "The ball is now very much in the secretary of state's court.”
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson did not respond to suggestions Barclay was refusing to meet the union. They said the department had urged the BMA to find a“realistic approach” as it said it had done with other health unions.
"We are working with NHS England to put in place contingency plans to protect patient safety,” the spokesperson added. “The NHS will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care and trauma.”
Ball in health secretary’s court, BMA insists
Four-day walkout to begin shortly
Rob Corp
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the junior doctors strike across England, which begins at 07:00 BST this morning and will last for four days.
This is the second time juniors doctors have gone on strike in less than a month, after the government and the British Medical Association(BMA)union failed to reach an agreement on pay.
The BMA is pushing for a 35% pay rise to make up for 15 years of below-inflation wage rises, but the government says this is unrealistic.
When junior doctors last went on strike from 13-15 March, some 175,000 outpatient appointments and operations had to be rescheduled.
Hospital bosses warned in advance that they could not guarantee patient safety during this latest industrial action.
With my colleagues Andre Rhoden-Paul and Emily McGarvey, we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day. Stay with us.