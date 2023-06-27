Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has just arrived to give evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry in central London. The hearings are expected to start in an hour or so - we'll bring you updates here and you can watch along live at the top of the page.
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Hancock arrives at Covid Inquiry
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has just arrived to give evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry in central London.
The hearings are expected to start in an hour or so - we'll bring you updates here and you can watch along live at the top of the page.
What's this inquiry about?
This Covid Inquiry covers decision-making in Westminster and the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland during the pandemic.
It was launched by Boris Johnson in May 2021, and it's currently looking at how well prepared the UK was for the pandemic.
Any inquiry like this has the power to make people appear as witnesses, and to provide evidence.
And at the end, they're expected to publish conclusions and may make recommendations.
Matt Hancock to appear at Covid Inquiry
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, which is now in its third week.
This morning, we’ll hear from Matt Hancock, who served as health secretary during the pandemic and was responsible for making key decisions which affected tens of millions of people.
The session is due to kick off at 10:00 BST - you'll be able to watch along by pressing play at the top of the page.
After lunch, from 14:00, we’ll hear from Duncan Selbie, former chief executive of Public Health England.
I'm here with Emily Atkinson and Andre Rhoden-Paul in London to bring you all the latest.