The surprising news this morning was that Catherine Calderwood, the former chief medical officer was not going to appear.

This would have been the first time we’d heard from her since she was forced to resign after breaking lockdown rules by visiting her holiday home in Fife.

Her evidence will now be heard at later date.

Today is about scene setting. Hearing from Scottish civil servants about their responsibilities in a devolved nation and their role in planning for a pandemic.

Then we hear from the key politicians, including the former health secretary Jeane Freeman this afternoon and tomorrow the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.