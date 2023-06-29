BBC Copyright: BBC

The lawyer representing Scottish families whose relatives died during the pandemic has been speaking outside the inquiry this morning.

Aamer Anwar said the “Scottish Covid bereaved have grown tired of watching minister after minister operate in a culture of impunity, a culture of denial and blaming everyone apart from themselves.

“Today families wish to hear truth and accountability from Nicola Sturgeon, former first minister as well as from the former deputy first minister John Swinney.”