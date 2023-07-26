At the heart of this week’s inquiry hearings, indeed one of the central concerns of victims of the scandal and their families, is the issue of compensation.

Many receive financial support, though some argue it is not enough to cover costs of care.

But despite years of campaigning, they have never had full compensation for loss of earnings and life chances caused by their treatment by the NHS.

Interim payments of £100,000 were paid out to some, but not all, of those infected and affected last autumn - but the final payouts are expected to be considerably higher.

The inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff called in April for a compensation framework to be set up so the government could reaction swiftly after the final inquiry report in the autumn.

That has not yet happened, which is why ministers have been called to give evidence this week.