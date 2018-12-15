Climate change: UN talks reach a close

PA Copyright: PA

Officials want to set out a common rule book for how countries report their emissions of harmful gases, and how they’re combating them.

There is also talk of financial support for poorer countries suffering from the effects of climate change, and carbon markets – in which countries buy “carbon credits” from each other to lower their emissions.

Many issues have proven controversial. Negotiators extended the talks through the night ahead of today’s session, and published the rulebook proposals this morning.

You can read all 156 pages of the proposals here ... Or try this helpful (and brief!) rundown from our environment correspondent Matt McGrath, who's at the talks.