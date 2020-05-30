Nasa and SpaceX make second launch attempt

Welcome back to our coverage of the historic SpaceX launch. Our team will be keeping you up to date this weekend on the second shot at sending two Nasa astronauts to the International Space Station. Here’s what you need to know:

Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were in their seats ready to begin their ride when Wednesday’s flight was called off with only minutes to spare, due to poor weather

Forecasters say weather conditions at Florida's Kennedy Space Center will probably be touch and go again today

Lift-off is scheduled for 15:22 EDT (19:22 GMT; 20:22 BST)

The stakes are high; this is the first time Nasa astronauts will be launched from US soil since the space shuttle fleet was retired almost a decade ago

The mission will also mark the first occasion that the US space agency has used a private company to transport Americans into orbit.