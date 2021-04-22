US hosts 40 leaders at climate summit

Welcome to our coverage of the Leaders Summit on Climate, to be held virtually from the US.

The US wants to re-assert its global leadership on climate change after President Trump pulled the country out of the Paris climate agreement.

Some 40 world leaders are expected to attend the key meeting, including President Xi Jinping of China and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The UK is hosting another climate meeting at the end of the year, known as COP 26, which is seen as crucial for keeping the planet's temperature rise under 1.5C.

At Thursday's meeting in the White House, it is expected that America will unveil an updated carbon pledge that will see its emissions nearly halved by 2030.

We'll bring you all the news updates, debate and analysis as the day unfolds.