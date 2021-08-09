The intergovernmental panel brings together representatives of world governments who appraise research by scientists. That means all governments buy into the findings.

The last panel was in 2013 and researchers say much has firmed up since then.

Previously, for instance, they were reluctant to ascribe extreme events such as heatwaves and torrential rain to being at least partly down to climate change.

Now in the case of the heatdome in the US in June, they're confident to say it would have been almost impossible without climate change.

They say the world will continue to get hotter.

It will also - especially in northern Europe - get wetter, though droughts will increase too as weather patterns shifts.

The panel studied papers showing that sea level would continue to rise for hundreds or possibly thousands of years because of heat already trapped in the ocean deep.

Research does confirm though, that if politicians can stick to holding global temperature increase down to 1.5C, on pre-industrial times, the worst catastrophes can still be avoided.