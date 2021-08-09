The intergovernmental panel brings together representatives of world governments who appraise research by scientists. That means all governments buy into the findings.
The last panel was in 2013 and researchers say much has firmed up since then.
Previously, for instance, they were reluctant to ascribe extreme events such as heatwaves and torrential rain to being at least partly down to climate change.
Now in the case of the heatdome in the US in June, they're confident to say it would have been almost impossible without climate change.
They say the world will continue to get hotter.
It will also - especially in northern Europe - get wetter, though droughts will increase too as weather patterns shifts.
The panel studied papers showing that sea level would continue to rise for hundreds or possibly thousands of years because of heat already trapped in the ocean deep.
Research does confirm though, that if politicians can stick to holding global temperature increase down to 1.5C, on pre-industrial times, the worst catastrophes can still be avoided.
What we can expect from the report
The report to be published will be the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades:
It is likely to detail significant changes to the world's oceans, ice caps and land in the coming decades
As well as updates on temperature projections, there is also likely to be a strong focus on the question of humanity's role in creating the climate crisis
It should include warnings of how soon global temperatures could rise 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Experts say the impacts of climate change are far more severe when the increase is greater than 1.5C
As the world has experienced a series of devastating fires and floods in recent months that have been linked to climate change, the report will also include a new chapter linking extreme weather events to rising temperatures
What is the Sixth Assessment Report?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The IPCC regularly releases reports on climate change.
It doesn't actually conduct its own scientific research, but instead looks at different studies that have been published. The idea is that it informs our understanding of climate change, and how it's impacting our world.
This is the sixth such report in a series that started in 1992. The part of the report that's being released today was put together by the IPCC's Working Group I, which has been looking at the physical science behind climate change.
After this, other parts of the report - which will be released next year - are going to look at the different impacts of climate change, and how we can mitigate its effects.
What is the IPCC?
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change - or IPCC - is an international body set up to assess the science around climate change.
It was established in 1988 by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to put together regular reports with the latest information on climate change.
It regularly assesses the scientific basis of our understanding of climate change, as well as the impacts of it and different ways countries can mitigate its effects.
These reports are aimed at governments, who can then use them to come up with climate-related policies - though they don't tell policymakers what actions to take.
They also form the basis of negotiations at the UN's climate conference, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Welcome to our live coverage
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Good morning if you're joining us in the UK, and welcome to our live coverage of a major UN report on climate change.
The study is by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a UN group that looked at more than 14,000 scientific papers.
It will be the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades.
The section to be published today at 09:00 BST (08:00 GMT) will look at the latest science underpinning climate change.
We'll bring you details of the report, as well as analysis from our team of experts and correspondents.
Live Reporting
Edited by Hugo Bachega
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis
-
It is likely to detail significant changes to the world's oceans, ice caps and land in the coming decades
-
As well as updates on temperature projections, there is also likely to be a strong focus on the question of humanity's role in creating the climate crisis
-
It should include warnings of how soon global temperatures could rise 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Experts say the impacts of climate change are far more severe when the increase is greater than 1.5C
-
As the world has experienced a series of devastating fires and floods in recent months that have been linked to climate change, the report will also include a new chapter linking extreme weather events to rising temperatures
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Analysis: World will continue to get hotter
Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
The intergovernmental panel brings together representatives of world governments who appraise research by scientists. That means all governments buy into the findings.
The last panel was in 2013 and researchers say much has firmed up since then.
Previously, for instance, they were reluctant to ascribe extreme events such as heatwaves and torrential rain to being at least partly down to climate change.
Now in the case of the heatdome in the US in June, they're confident to say it would have been almost impossible without climate change.
They say the world will continue to get hotter.
It will also - especially in northern Europe - get wetter, though droughts will increase too as weather patterns shifts.
The panel studied papers showing that sea level would continue to rise for hundreds or possibly thousands of years because of heat already trapped in the ocean deep.
Research does confirm though, that if politicians can stick to holding global temperature increase down to 1.5C, on pre-industrial times, the worst catastrophes can still be avoided.
What we can expect from the report
The report to be published will be the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades:
What is the Sixth Assessment Report?
The IPCC regularly releases reports on climate change.
It doesn't actually conduct its own scientific research, but instead looks at different studies that have been published. The idea is that it informs our understanding of climate change, and how it's impacting our world.
This is the sixth such report in a series that started in 1992. The part of the report that's being released today was put together by the IPCC's Working Group I, which has been looking at the physical science behind climate change.
After this, other parts of the report - which will be released next year - are going to look at the different impacts of climate change, and how we can mitigate its effects.
What is the IPCC?
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change - or IPCC - is an international body set up to assess the science around climate change.
It was established in 1988 by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to put together regular reports with the latest information on climate change.
It regularly assesses the scientific basis of our understanding of climate change, as well as the impacts of it and different ways countries can mitigate its effects.
These reports are aimed at governments, who can then use them to come up with climate-related policies - though they don't tell policymakers what actions to take.
They also form the basis of negotiations at the UN's climate conference, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning if you're joining us in the UK, and welcome to our live coverage of a major UN report on climate change.
The study is by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a UN group that looked at more than 14,000 scientific papers.
It will be the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades.
The section to be published today at 09:00 BST (08:00 GMT) will look at the latest science underpinning climate change.
We'll bring you details of the report, as well as analysis from our team of experts and correspondents.