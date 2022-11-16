Nasa Copyright: Nasa

More from the Kennedy Space Center now, where Nasa flight director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson is addressing her colleagues after the successful launch of the Artemis I mission.

"For once I might be speechless," she says, before paying tribute to her team's hard work.

"This is your moment," she says - receiving applause.

"You have earned your place in history," Blackwell-Thompson continues.

She describes the mission as the first step for humanity's return to the Moon - and a later visit to Mars.

She thanks her peers for their "resilience" after two scrubbed launches.

In keeping with Nasa tradition, she asks a colleague to cut her tie.