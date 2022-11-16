WATCH: Moment Artemis I rocket blasts off in historic launch
Re-live the moment as Nasa's most powerful rocket ever launched from the Kennedy Space Center.
You have earned your place in history, flight director tells peers
More from the Kennedy Space Center now, where Nasa flight director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson is addressing her colleagues after the successful launch of the Artemis I mission.
"For once I might be speechless," she says, before paying tribute to her team's hard work.
"This is your moment," she says - receiving applause.
"You have earned your place in history," Blackwell-Thompson continues.
She describes the mission as the first step for humanity's return to the Moon - and a later visit to Mars.
She thanks her peers for their "resilience" after two scrubbed launches.
In keeping with Nasa tradition, she asks a colleague to cut her tie.
What a thrill to finally see this rocket fly
Rebecca Morelle
Science editor
Wow – what a thrill to finally see this rocket fly, lighting up the sky and with such a huge roar of sound as it blasted off.
After so many delays it felt like it would never happen.
And everything is looking good so far – the rocket parts are separating away as planned, and next up the solar arrays will be deployed.
The next two hours are critical – there will be some essential manoeuvres as the rocket leaves Earth orbit and heads to the Moon.
But getting the rocket off the ground is the first big step – and the start of humanity’s return to the Moon.
Nasa astronaut still 'giddy' after launch
Back at Kennedy Space Center, a Nasa astronaut says she's still feeling "giddy" after the launch.
"It took my breath away and I was tearing up", says Kayla Barron.
"What an amazing accomplishment for this team," she adds.
Is Artemis the Apollo for a new generation?
Rebecca Morelle
Science editor
In 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first small steps on the Moon, they ushered in a golden era of space exploration.
The Apollo programme transformed how we see our planet and ourselves.
Now, 50 years on, the Moon is in humanity's sights again. And for those who never got to witness the Apollo missions for themselves, the hope is that Artemis will inspire a new generation.
The new missions are different. Nasa is planning to eventually land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon - showing that space exploration is open to everyone.
And the lunar surface is just the start. Nasa's ambition lies even further afield, its sights are set on Mars. And that truly will be a giant leap to experience.
'The engines are looking good'
"The engines are looking good," Nasa says, just over five minutes into the flight of the Space Launch System.
The huge rocket is travelling at 6,000 mph (9,656) kmh.
BreakingArtemis takes off!
And we have lift-off!
The Space Launch System has been launched into the air successfully - an historic moment for Nasa.
"We rise together, back to the moon and beyond" exclaims the Nasa commentator.
One minute to go
The Nasa commentator has been talking us through the final steps before lift-off, on the space agency's live feed.
Just 60 seconds till the Space Launch System is in the air.
BreakingLess than ten minutes until lift-off
Following those latest positive signals, the countdown clock has resumed.
We're now expecting launch at 01:47 local time (06:47 GMT).
Take-off will be 44 seconds after the minute, to be exact.
No constraints for launch
In the last few moments, Nasa has said there are "no constraints to launch".
It seems any last-minute hitches are being resolved.
The commentator on Nasa's live feed describes it as "great news".
Weather conditions ‘favourable’ for launch
All eyes are on Florida’s Kennedy Space Center as thousands gather hoping to see the launch today. But for Nasa’s scientists and administrators - and for the success of this launch - the weather is crucial.
The latest assessment puts the local conditions at 90% favourable.
As we mentioned a short while ago, Nasa has entered its two-hour launch window, but has paused the countdown while it completes some last-minute work ahead of planned take-off.
Nasa enters two-hour launch window
We've now entered what's called the launch window for Nasa's latest attempt at its Artemis rocket launch.
This lasts from 01:04 local time in Florida (06:04 GMT) until 03:04.
Clearly, the engineers didn't manage to hit the very start of the window for take-off - but they are hoping they manage to fix any last-minute snags to get things off the ground before long.
On its live stream just now, the Nasa communications team said it was awaiting a new time for launch.
Welcome as we prepare for lift off - again
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Nasa's third attempt at trying to launch Artemis I - the first mission in a programme that aims to eventually return humans to the Moon.
Its first launch failed at the end of August due to technical glitches, while a second attempt at the start of September was hampered by a fuel leak.
Nasa was then aiming for 27 September, but ended up having to delay again because of the potential threat of tropical storm Ian.
So, here we are. Will it be third time lucky?
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates from the ground – and hopefully the sky – as things get going at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.