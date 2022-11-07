In a line: The COP27 summit from 6 - 18 November brings world leaders together to discuss tackling climate change.

Why it matters: Fossil fuel emissions caused by humans are causing global warming and we’re already seeing extreme weather events linked to climate change. Urgent action is needed to avoid catastrophic consequences for the planet and the people living on it.

Why is it called COP27? UN climate summits are held every year, for governments to agree steps to limit global temperature rises. COP stands for"Conference of the Parties". The parties are the attending countries that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992. This is the 27th COP - last year Glasgow hosted COP26.

What to look out for: A key part of the process is individual countries setting targets on how they will cut emissions. Increased targets were set in Glasgow, but even if met, those still aren’t enough to limit warming to the target of 1.5C, which scientists say is crucial for avoiding the worst impacts. Egypt, the host, wants to focus on how commitments are implemented. Poor countries that are already struggling with the impacts of climate change want more money.

